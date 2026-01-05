Mark Cuban Says He's Lived Both Healthcare 'Hellholes'—Too Broke to Get Treated, And Now Rich Enough To Just Write The Check For Any Care He Needs

Mark Cuban wasn't always the billionaire with courtside seats and his own drug company. He was once sleeping on the floor of a rundown apartment with roommates, living off mac and cheese, and hoping nothing went wrong with his health.

In a post on X last month, he made it clear: when it comes to American healthcare, the system doesn't just fail the poor—it doesn't work for anyone who isn't rich enough to bypass it entirely.

"There are 2 kinds of healthcare hellholes," he wrote. "1. You can't afford your care and you get more injured, sicker or die. 2. You go through the ‘horrible' experience of travelling to a US Hospital and writing a check to get the care you want and need."

Cuban has done both. "I used to be the person who couldn't afford care. Now I can write the check for any care I need. Which do you think is better?"

The replies came fast—sharp, frustrated, and grounded in reality. One person wrote, "We have both the best and worst of healthcare. But more people experience the worst—no affordable access to basics, no help in emergencies." Another added, "It's not just prices. It's monopolies, no price negotiation, no transparency. The U.S. spends more and gets less."

Cuban wasn't handing out slogans. He pushed back on the idea that the solution lies in simply copying other countries—or letting the market magically fix itself. "There isn't a straight line from where we are today in the USA to single payer," he wrote. "There are paths. But they aren't anywhere near saying ‘the other countries do it, why can't we.' Nor is it anywhere near saying ‘Free Markets are the solution.'"

"Our healthcare is not a free market," he continued. "It's not an efficient market. It's not a fair market."

The responses echoed that. "It's a cornered market that needs antitrust enforcement to restore real competition." Another added, "The biggest middlemen are the insurance companies. They rake in profits, deny care, and advertise like they're saving lives." And one cut straight to the foundation of the mess: "Tying healthcare to employment never made sense. Lose your job, lose your coverage? That's not a healthcare system. That's a gamble."

Cuban's approach isn't theoretical. He launched Cost Plus Drugs to tear out the markup and mystery behind drug pricing. It's designed to cut out pharmacy benefit managers and offer generic medications online at near-wholesale cost. The goal is transparency—because people can't make smart choices about their health when the price tag is a mystery until after the bill arrives.

"We can get to a point where we have enough transparency, enough efficiency and few if any, low value middlemen, that reveal understandable, affordable prices," Cuban wrote. Once that happens, he said, governments at any level could finally make real decisions about what care should be covered, and what it would actually cost.

Cuban's not preaching. He's been broke. He's been rich. And now he's challenging why a country this wealthy still makes people choose between going without care—or going broke to get it.

Image: Shutterstock