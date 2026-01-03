Why Was It Mark Cuban Who Took On Big Pharma? 'I'm Rich As F*** And I Didn't Care About The Money'

Mark Cuban said that the reason he took on big pharma with his online pharmacy Cost Plus Drugs was that he could.

“I’m rich as f*** and I didn’t care about the money,” the billionaire investor said on a recent episode of “The Bulwark” podcast. “My next dollar is not going to change my life.”

He's now shaking up one of the most expensive systems in the world.

A Broken System Fueled By Middlemen

“We spend more than any other country in the world on healthcare,” podcast host Jonathan Cohn said. “We do not get the results that are much better than the rest of the world and in many ways we get results that are worse.”

Cuban agreed, pointing the finger at the lack of transparency in the pharmaceutical industry. He said it all started with a cold email from a doctor who wanted to create a compounding pharmacy to help with drug shortages. That sparked his interest in tackling a bigger problem: how drug prices are manipulated by pharmacy benefit managers.

“The greatest lie ever told by PBMs is that they get the best price for you,” Cuban told “The Bulwark.” These middlemen, often owned by massive insurance companies, drive up prices while hiding behind complex rebate schemes. Cuban explained that many patients end up paying full retail prices during their deductible phase, even though PBMs claim to negotiate lower costs.

That’s how Cost Plus Drugs came to life. It offers transparent pricing on prescription medications with a flat 15% markup. Cuban said the goal was simple: to stop the games and give people affordable access to the medicine they need.

“People who can’t afford their medications, people who have to ration their medications… if they knew what the price was, then they would have better options,” he said.

A $2,000 Cancer Drug For $34.50

Cuban shared one example of how his platform is changing the game. A cancer drug that once cost $2,000 through traditional channels is now available for just $34.50 through Cost Plus.

“Word got around. Cancer patients talk,” he said. The company has grown rapidly since launching in 2022.

He admitted in “The Bulwark” podcast that if he were younger and still trying to build his wealth, he probably would have followed the same pricing model as everyone else. But now, he sees it as an obligation to use his privilege for something meaningful.

At the end of the day, Cuban said he’s focused on where he can make the biggest difference.

“You can’t win all battles,” he said. “I’d rather at the end of the day be called the guy who didn’t speak up on A, B and C but changed healthcare in the United States.”

Image: USA Today Network