Mark Cuban Asks If You'd Support Universal Healthcare If It Only Cost $10 A Year — And Every Doctor Got Paid Twice As Much As They Do Now

Apparently, the real healthcare fantasy isn't free Band-Aids or shorter ER waits — it's paying doctors what they actually deserve.

Mark Cuban stirred things up last month by proposing a hypothetical so simple it left no room to hide behind politics. In a post on X, he asked: If, thanks to new tech and scale, the cost of caring for every person in the U.S. dropped to just $10 a year — and every doctor, nurse, and provider earned double what they make now, "would you be ok with taxpayers covering the cost of care for everyone?"

That's it. No disclaimers. Just one sharp question: If money and compensation were no longer the issue, would people finally support universal healthcare — or would they still find a reason not to?

Cuban's never been subtle about his frustration with the system. He's called it rigged, inefficient, and stacked with middlemen who get rich while doctors burn out and patients go broke. Through Cost Plus Drugs — his online pharmacy that sells medications at wholesale prices plus a 15% markup — he's been working to prove that prices can drop when the profit games stop.

But this post wasn't about drugs. It was about incentives. He wasn't just asking if people would support a $10-a-year system. He was making the case that doctors aren't the problem — they're underpaid, overworked, and deserve more. The real cost explosion, he implies, comes from somewhere else.

The responses? A mix of defensiveness, economic pushback, and quiet agreement.

One person replied, "Why couldn't each person just pay their own $10?" — implying that if care really cost that little, government wouldn't need to be involved at all. Others said doubling provider salaries would defeat the purpose. "Can you show me a single industry where doubling wages led to lower costs?" one asked.

Some saw it as a clever setup with no real-world application. "Mark got rich because he's a good salesman… this post shows."

But not everyone missed the point. "Outstanding question," one commenter wrote, adding that letting markets lower prices through transparency and scale could expand access and reward the professionals doing the work. That vision — low cost, high compensation, no middlemen — tracks closely with what Cuban's been trying to build in the pharmaceutical space.

He's said before there are two "healthcare hellholes": one where you're too broke to get help, and one where you're rich enough to pay out of pocket but still stuck in a broken system. In both, patients lose. So do doctors.

This wasn't a solution. It was a test. If the numbers made sense, if doctors finally got paid, and if care was affordable for everyone — would people say yes? Or would ideology still win?

That's the conversation Cuban wanted to spark. And judging by the reactions, it hit exactly where it was meant to.

Image: Shutterstock