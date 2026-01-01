A 112-Year-Old Philanthropy Meets The YouTube Era: MrBeast And Rockefeller Foundation Partner Up

In a move that bridges the gap between Gilded Age institutional wealth and the 21st-century creator economy, YouTube megastar Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, and the Rockefeller Foundation have announced a partnership they hope will engage young people in philanthropic work.

The collaboration aims to modernize global philanthropy by combining the Rockefeller Foundation's 112-year history of data-driven developmental work with Donaldson's ability to capture the attention of younger demographics.

The partnership marks a rare alignment between a stalwart of American society and a digital entrepreneur whose empire spans entertainment, food brands and retail.

"I've spent my entire life making YouTube videos," Donaldson told the Associated Press. "They've spent their entire lives helping people. Obviously, they have a team who's way more experienced than me in helping people, but being able to pull on their knowledge and wisdom is amazing."

For investors and market observers, Donaldson said the deal signals a shift in how social impact — and corporate social responsibility — is branded and executed in a digital-first world.

Rockefeller Foundation President Rajiv Shah said that the philanthropic sector has historically struggled to engage "the hearts and minds of hundreds of millions of young people," the AP reported.

Shah added that Donaldson's knack for "results-oriented" storytelling mirrors the foundation's commitment to measurable outcomes.

Beyond charitable work, the partnership will benefit Donaldson's consumer goods business, Feastables. A focus of the collaboration is addressing child labor in the cocoa industry, the foundation and Donaldson said in the joint statement.

"In its short history, Beast Philanthropy has provided millions of meals to families facing food insecurity in America, built homes and schools in communities across Africa and Latin America, and is on a mission to help eradicate child labor in the cocoa industry, starting in Ghana," the joint statement said.

Donaldson plans to use the Rockefeller Foundation's expertise to demonstrate that the chocolate industry can remain profitable while ensuring fair trade practices and living wages for cacao farmers in West Africa, according to the joint statement. The two organizations are scheduled to visit Ghana early next year to conduct a case study on community-led change and ethical supply-chain management.

For the broader food and beverage sector, a successful MrBeast-Rockefeller model could set a new standard for transparency and ethical sourcing that resonates with Gen Z consumers, who demand social accountability from the brands they support, Giving Compass Director Milan Ball told the AP.

The move comes as Donaldson continues to institutionalize his business operations. After hiring former venture capitalist Jeff Housenbold as CEO last year, Donaldson has sought to insulate his brand from controversy and scale his reach.

Traditional charitable organizations often suffer from inertia, Ball said. She hailed the partnership as a disruptive shift, citing Donaldson's ability to mobilize millions of dollars in capital within 24 hours.

"We need more bridge building between generations, between the institutions that exist and then this new infrastructure that's emerging," Ball said.

