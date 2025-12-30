Is AI Going To Replace CEOs? No, Investor Kevin O'Leary Thinks It Will Just Make The Existing Ones 10 Times Richer

Nearly half of CEOs in the U.S. say their jobs could be done by artificial intelligence. But Investor Kevin O’Leary isn’t worried about being replaced anytime soon.

Executives May Be Nervous, But O’Leary Is All In

According to a 2023 survey by edX and Workplace Intelligence, 49% of CEOs believe most or all of their role could be automated or replaced by AI. While that stat might sound like a red flag for upper management, O’Leary, the entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star, says those who embrace the technology will come out ahead.

O’Leary doesn't believe CEOs will be pushed aside by AI. Instead, he sees AI as a massive multiplier for productivity and decision-making. During an interview with Forbes Middle East earlier this year, when asked whether CEOs could be replaced by AI, or “just make the existing ones 10 times richer?” O’Leary responded that it could be the latter. “It’ll make everybody richer if they learn how to use the tool,” he added.

“The biggest challenge” about AI to O’Leary is that there are two generations: “People that know how to use it and those that don’t.”

O’Leary is already using AI to make better business decisions. In his wine company, which sells 3 million bottles a year, AI is used to predict regional varietal demand by tracking real-time consumer preferences. This allows him to fine-tune inventory and cut waste. “We’re right within 3%,” he told Forbes. “Imagine how effective the reduction of cost of capital is.”

O’Leary also believes AI is creating an entirely new type of business infrastructure. He’s investing in massive data centers in Alberta, Canada, and scouting more sites across the U.S. based on access to cheap stranded gas. “Unless these hyperscalers get these facilities and the [Department of Defense] in the U.S. gets one, they’ll lose to China,” he said. “Thank goodness I’m here.”

Employees And Executives See AI Very Differently

The edX survey revealed a significant disconnect between executives and employees. While top leaders were eyeing AI as a strategic advantage, just 20% of workers believed their own jobs were at risk of being automated. That blind spot could have resulted in career stagnation, as 82% of executives said employees with AI skills should earn more, and 74% believed they should be promoted more often.

The report warns that companies aren’t moving fast enough. It found that 87% of executives are struggling to find talent with AI skills, and 77% say AI is already disrupting their business strategy.

“Embrace AI or be left behind,” Andy Morgan, chief partnerships officer at 2U, the company behind edX, said.

