Elon Musk Says Government-Run Health Care Is 'About As Good As the DMV' After Man Dies Waiting 8 Hours In ER — And Wife Is Told She's 'Being Rude'

If you've ever spent three hours at the DMV wondering if you'll age out of your license photo, you already know the vibe. Now imagine that energy in an emergency room — when someone's life is actually on the line. That's the comparison Elon Musk drew when reacting to a tragic story out of Canada, where a man died after waiting more than eight hours for medical care.

Responding to a post on X that described how the man's wife was scolded for being "rude" while begging hospital staff to help her husband, Musk wrote, "When the government does medical care, it is about as good as the DMV."

The day before, on Christmas, Musk had already posted a similar jab: "Government healthcare is like having the DMV as your doctor." He followed that line with a plug for his own AI ventures: "Grok and Optimus will provide incredible healthcare for all."

The story behind the post comes from Edmonton, Alberta, where 44-year-old Prashant Sreekumar died in the waiting room of Grey Nuns Community Hospital. He'd been taken there after experiencing intense chest pain at work. According to Global News, his father said the pain was so severe that Sreekumar rated it "15 out of 10," but staff allegedly gave him Tylenol and told the family that an ECG showed "nothing of significance."

Sreekumar waited more than eight hours in triage before being called in. Minutes later, he collapsed and died of apparent cardiac arrest.

His wife later described raising concerns throughout the day, only to be told by staff, "Ma'am, you are being very rude." The video of her emotional statement spread quickly online, triggering public outrage over emergency room delays and how patients are handled under strained provincial healthcare systems in Canada.

In the video, she said his blood pressure continued to climb throughout the day, with the last recorded reading reaching 210. She said staff told them that chest pain was not considered an "acute problem" and instructed him to sit down. Moments later, she said, he stood up for a fraction of a second and then collapsed.

The hospital is part of Alberta's publicly funded system and confirmed the case is under review, though no additional details have been released.

Musk's commentary — part criticism, part sales pitch — aligns with views he's made clear before. The day after Christmas, he took a direct shot at the idea of government-run care. The day before, he promoted AI as the better path forward. That includes Grok, the chatbot developed by xAI, and Optimus, Tesla's humanoid robot. Both are still in development, but Musk is already positioning them as alternatives to traditional healthcare.

This isn't a new position for him. Back in November, Musk wrote that the future of AI would bring people access to "superhuman" medical care — predicting that AI and robots could make people "far wealthier than the richest person on Earth."

For now, critics say the future can't come soon enough — and that no one should be left dying in a waiting room that feels more like a government line than a place to save lives.

Image: Shutterstock