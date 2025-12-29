That 'Would've Been A Big Mistake' — Sergey Brin Says Of Staying Retired After Feeling He Was 'Spiraling' Outside Google's AI Race

Google co-founder Sergey Brin said stepping away from day-to-day work no longer made sense as artificial intelligence accelerated, prompting him to return to active development.

He recently told Stanford School of Engineering Dean Jennifer Widom that he felt himself "spiraling" and "not being sharp," a realization that led him back into active AI development at Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, GOOGL)).

Don't Miss:

When Time Away Lost Its Appeal

Brin said he retired about a month before COVID hit, with plans to sit in cafés and study physics. When routines disappeared, he said he was "kind of stewing" without a technical outlet and felt mentally disengaged.

As Alphabet gradually allowed a limited number of employees back into offices, he began returning more often. That return led to deeper involvement in internal AI work, including Google's Gemini AI models, which he said was "very rewarding." Brin said staying retired "would've been a big mistake."

How Google Reached Its AI Crossroads

Brin also offered a direct assessment of Google's AI trajectory. He said the company underinvested after publishing the 2017 Transformer research paper, which later became foundational for many large language models.

Trending: Forget Flipping Houses—This Fund Lets You Invest in Home Equity Like Wall Street Does

He told Widom that internal caution slowed broader releases because of concerns that chatbots could "say dumb things." While Google held back, competitors moved faster. Brin said OpenAI "ran with it," a move that accelerated public adoption of generative AI tools.

Even so, he said Google benefited from long-term investment in neural-network research, custom-built chips, and large-scale data centers. Brin said very few companies operate across the full AI stack at that scale, including in-house research, proprietary semiconductors, and global computing infrastructure.

Why He Urges Students To Stay Technical

Asked how students should prepare for careers shaped by AI, Brin cautioned against abandoning technical fields. He said choosing a different discipline simply because AI can write code misses how broadly those systems already operate.

See Also: This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, with minimum investments as low as $100.

"I wouldn't go off and switch to comparative literature because you think the AI is good at coding," he said. Brin said AI already performs well across many nontechnical tasks and that coding remains valuable and widely used inside AI development.

Brin also reflected on earlier missteps, including Google Glass. "Everybody thinks they're the next Steve Jobs," he said. "I've definitely made that mistake."

Now closely involved with the models, Brin said the pace of progress keeps him engaged. He said, "If you skip the news in AI for a month, you're way behind."

Read Next: Americans With a Financial Plan Can 4X Their Wealth — Get Your Personalized Plan from a CFP Pro

Image: Shutterstock