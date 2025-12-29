'It's the Essence of the American Dream' — Why 'Shark Tank' Took Off After 3 Years

"Shark Tank" has been a staple for 17 years on ABC, but the road to becoming a cultural phenomenon was paved with near-cancellations, industry skepticism and a surprising assist from the top of the Disney corporate ladder.

In a post on X, "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary called the story "legendary." For the first three years of its existence, the show was on the chopping block, he said.

"Everybody hated us," O'Leary said.

Despite the early friction, the show had a secret weapon: Willow Bay. Bay, dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, is married to Bob Iger, the CEO of ABC parent Walt Disney. While ABC executives were ready to cancel the show, Bay and Iger were watching it at home with their children.

O'Leary said Bay told Iger "our kids like it, other families like it," a remark that saved the series.

"It's the only thing on TV that doesn't have everybody naked and screaming about sex," O'Leary said.

The show eventually transformed into a global juggernaut, reaching 104 million people in 54 countries. Retail sales of products featured on the show have reached over $11 billion, according to the "Shark Tank" website.

After 17 years on the air, the secret sauce remains the same: the mystery of the double doors.

The show has proven that there is a market for the "crazy stuff" just as much as the practical. From pet DNA tests to niche inventions that skeptics claimed would never work, "Shark Tank" has minted hundreds of millions of dollars for dreamers.

"The reason it works is that we don't know — you don't know — what's going to walk through those doors," O'Leary said.

Fans of the show weighed in, with one posting, "It was showing the way of a dream to come true for anybody who wanted to get their ideas implemented. It showed the process of how to become successful."

Another applauded O'Leary for using his experience to educate entrepreneurs and providing "straightforward and honest advice."

"Your actions are commendable, professional and a good education for all of us, and also free of charge," they wrote.

