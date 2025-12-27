Dave Ramsey Says 85% Of Timeshare Buyers Regret It. He Applauds The Newly Proposed 14-Day Cancellation Rule That Could Slash Sales By 70%

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey is once again calling out the timeshare industry, saying it’s built on deceptive tactics and preys on vulnerable buyers.

On a recent episode of “The Ramsey Show,” he shared his support for a new bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. Senate that aims to bring much-needed transparency to timeshare sales. “Timeshares are legalized fraud,” he said. “85% of all timeshare buyers regret their purchase, yet cannot cancel it due to a short rescission window.”

The Timeshare Pricing Transparency Act, introduced on Dec. 17 by Sens. John Curtis (R-UT) and Adam Schiff (D-CA), would require full disclosure of fees, clearer exit options, and a 14-day penalty-free cancellation period.

Curtis told Ramsey on Dec. 18 that a direct challenge from a friend pushed him to act. “Over time, I’ve heard from so many people and it kind of came to a head when a good friend reached out to me and said, ‘Look, you’re in the Senate. Why don’t you do something about this?'” he said. “And you know what? He’s right.”

“The whole thing has been screwing primarily the elderly, but also those of you that are silly enough to walk in there for a ‘free vacation,'” Ramsey said. “And then they lock you in a hot box for five hours until you agree to sign.”

The bill aims to change that by requiring timeshare companies to provide a single document that lists all acquisition and maintenance costs, explain which fees can increase and how, and give buyers time to review everything before committing.

Ramsey believes that if consumers had more time and better information, most would walk away. “A 14-day penalty-free cancellation period will cut their sales by 70%,” he said. “You’ll probably put them out of business.” Curtis replied that “if any business is dependent on getting people to do something they don’t want to do, then they perhaps should go out of business.”

Ramsey pointed to another problem timeshares have – the resale value is practically nonexistent. “There’s no way to sell the stupid thing because nobody wants to buy them,” he said. “There’s hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of them for sale on eBay for a dollar.”

Curtis urged the public to call their senators and ask them to support the bill. “This battle is pretty lonely,” he said. “We need senators engaged and we need people to call their senators and say, ‘Look, I’ve had one of these bad experiences. Please support this bill.'”

Ramsey closed the segment with a warning. “Just stay away from them,” he said. “Snakes bite. Don’t pick up snakes. Why is this hard?”

