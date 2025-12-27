Mark Cuban Says 'It's Interesting' The Trump Administration Quietly Offered A Form Of UBI Through HSA Contributions, And 'No One Noticed' It

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban believes the government may have slipped in a version of universal basic income without anyone realizing it. And he thinks it came through an unexpected path: Health savings accounts.

Cuban Sees Hidden UBI in Trump-Era HSA Expansion

“I think it’s interesting that the [Trump] administration offered a UBI program, hidden behind direct HSA contributions, and no one noticed,” Cuban wrote in a post on X recently.

He said that eligible individuals can receive up to $3,000 a year in tax-advantaged HSA contributions. If used for non-medical expenses, the funds incur a 20% penalty, but that still amounts to roughly $200 per month in available cash.

“Aka UBI, for anyone under the standard deduction or even paying zero taxes because of child tax credits,” he added.

Cuban emphasized that this structure functions like a soft safety net for lower-income Americans, even if it’s not officially labeled as UBI. “I never thought we would see a UBI proposal. But here we are!”

Still, he criticized the approach, writing, “I’m not a fan of the HSA contributions because too little will actually be spent on healthcare.”

Critics Say It’s Not UBI At All

Cuban’s comments sparked debate. The 2024 Libertarian presidential candidate Lars Mapstead pushed back, writing, “The government is not depositing $3,000 into accounts. Individuals or employers fund HSAs with their own money. Calling this a UBI implies new public spending, which is not happening,” he said. “The $200/month framing is misleading.”

Another person added that the HSA structure “misses the cruel design” and benefits the comfortable while excluding around 40% of Americans. “It's reverse welfare for the comfortable,” they said. Cuban replied simply, “Wrong.”

Spine surgeon John Asghar also challenged the idea. “Eligibility is limited, contribution caps remain low, and access requires enrollment in a qualifying plan,” he said. “Funds must be pre-contributed and non-medical withdrawals trigger taxes plus a 20 percent penalty.”

Despite the criticism, Cuban doubled down, saying, “It is UBI. Just because they didn't know it could UBI, doesn't mean it's not UBI.”

Cuban also linked to a PBS NewsHour segment that explored how Republicans are using HSAs as an alternative to the Affordable Care Act. Under the proposal, instead of sending subsidies directly to insurance companies, the money would go into individuals' HSAs, giving them more control over how to spend it.

PBS NewsHour reported that Republicans are promoting HSAs as a way to shift control of health spending from the government to individuals and that Republican backers believe this approach could create more competition and lower costs. However, critics argue the policy might destabilize the ACA marketplace and fail to address deeper issues in the U.S. healthcare system, the report said.

UBI Could Help Caregivers

Cuban clarified in one reply that he's not against HSAs entirely. “I’m opposed to taxpayers writing checks to help with healthcare costs, that won’t be used for healthcare,” he said.

When asked where he stands on UBI more broadly, Cuban responded, “I’m all for it for caretakers, taking care of parents or ill relatives.”

