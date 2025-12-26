'Good Lord' — Dave Ramsey Reacts To 59-Year-Old Working Two Jobs With $258K In Loans, Then Tells Her To Hit $120K And 'Leave The Cave, Kill Something'

A caller from Roanoke, Virginia, told "The Ramsey Show" that she is working two jobs while carrying $258,000 in student loan debt at age 59. LaRhonda said her primary job pays about $60,000 a year and that she also has a mortgage. She asked whether there was any way to make the student loan balance "go away."

"Good Lord," personal finance expert Dave Ramsey said after confirming her age.

Three Degrees And A Growing Balance

LaRhonda told the hosts about her educational background. She said she holds three degrees: a bachelor's degree in multidisciplinary studies focused on criminal justice and religion, a master's degree in accounting, and a master's degree in divinity with a focus on theology and homiletics.

She said that much of the debt came from the Parent Loan for Undergraduate Students, which she took out to pay for her son's college education.

A Career That Took A Different Turn

With that context, Ramsey asked why someone with a master's degree in accounting was earning about $60,000 a year. LaRhonda said accounting jobs she explored in her area paid less than her current position.

When co-host George Kamel asked whether she was working in accounting, LaRhonda said she was not. She said she works in logistics as a logistics specialist at Volvo Trucks.

Kamel questioned how her degrees were being used and said her current role was in logistics rather than accounting or divinity. Ramsey added that accounting skills can apply in logistics but said her multidisciplinary criminal justice degree was not part of her work.

Referring to her age and loan balance, Ramsey said the numbers were "disturbing" and told her she had "not monetized your knowledge base very well."

The Income Gap Comes Into Focus

The discussion then shifted to income. Ramsey said the debt itself was not the main issue and that the figures do not work at her current income level. He said many people with a master's degree in accounting earn six figures, often starting between $100,000 and $125,000, and said moving into higher-paying roles would be required.

"I'd like you to be at 120 heading towards 220," Ramsey said. He added that Roanoke is "not a backward town" and said the area could support higher-paying roles. He also said supply chain positions generally pay more than $60,000.

LaRhonda said employers she spoke with expected experience using accounting software such as SAP, a widely used accounting and enterprise software system. She said her coursework emphasized manual accounting methods rather than software-based systems.

Ramsey responded that accounting has been computer-driven for decades and said learning those systems would be necessary. He told her that at this stage of her career, increasing income is the only way the math works and said she must push hard into higher-earning opportunities, a shift he described as the point where someone must "leave the cave, kill something" to change their financial trajectory.

