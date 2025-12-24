'Just Go Union'? Electrician Applied At Every Company In His City And Says The Blue-Collar Apprentice Pipeline Is Worn Out, Backlogged, and Gatekept

The trades are supposed to be wide open. At least, that's the myth people love to repeat — that blue-collar jobs are desperate for help, begging for apprentices, practically handing out toolbelts and pensions to anyone who walks in. One jobseeker says that image is dead wrong.

In a Reddit post titled "No, the trades are not hiring," a frustrated electrician laid it out plainly: "I am so sick and tired of this worn out idea that blue collar jobs are looking for apprentices to come work for them." After hitting a wall with multiple companies, he said the reality looked less like opportunity and more like a closed circle of insiders — "filled with more nepotism and gossip than any other industry I've ever been in."

He didn't lack experience. He had four years with one electrical company, listed detailed project work on his applications, and named high-level references. Still, he was dismissed like a stranger. "I even went back to my old electrical company I had worked at for 4 years. You know what they said? ‘Apply online and go talk to HR.' No hiring manager in shop, no chance at talking to someone out of recognition."

Instead of a callback, he got a rejection email a week and a half later: "Thank you for applying. After careful consideration…"

One of the few offers he received came from a company he described as hitting every red flag. "‘Only meth heads and divorced alcoholics work here,'" he wrote. "‘F*** OSHA.'" Everywhere else, he said, gave some version of "no."

And it wasn't just one city. He said he went to every electrician company in town. Many of them required a two-year technical or trade school degree — just to offer $15 an hour starting pay. Even the much-hyped unions weren't the solution: "Bro, just go Union!" someone inevitably says. But as he pointed out, "Unions are backed up for ages."

In the replies, commenters on the thread echoed the frustration, not just in trades but across careers. One user noted the same tired cycle shows up everywhere: "Every market and everyone and their mom will have a ‘just learn to code' variant," referencing how each field gets touted as a magic bullet but doesn't deliver.

Another joked that for a while the answer across industries was "just go to law school," and healthcare workers shared their own instability, with one saying they nearly faced furlough because Medicare reimbursements dried up.

Some in IT said they face similar barriers even with in‑demand tech skills, and one pharmacist described multiple layoffs in a short period. Another commenter pointed out that even jobs in healthcare and administration can be hard to secure, with employers citing distance from the workplace as a reason to reject candidates.

The broader job market helps explain some of this dissonance. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were roughly 7.7 million job openings in October — a high number overall, but not evenly distributed across industries, and not always meaningfully reachable for applicants without specialized credentials or connections. At the same time, unemployment has hovered near historic lows but ticked up slightly as the labor market shows signs of softness, with broad averages masking pockets of intense competition and stagnant hiring processes for some roles.

In trades specifically, demand data tells a mixed story. Many sectors like HVAC, electrical, and plumbing are projected to grow over the next decade as infrastructure work and retirements create openings. But that growth doesn't automatically translate to accessible entry points for every applicant. Employers often list openings that go unfilled for reasons ranging from credential requirements to slow hiring pipelines. Moreover, job openings across the U.S. still outnumber hires, suggesting that getting a foot in the door is harder than the headlines imply.

Knowing how to wire a panel and having experience doesn't guarantee a shot at a job. Despite the traditional message that the trades are a stable path with apprenticeships and union routes, his experience showed that many companies still prefer paperwork, screens, and gatekeeping over actually bringing in and mentoring new talent.

In a job market that feels unpredictable and uneven, what looks like opportunity on the surface can turn out, for many applicants, to be another maze of forms, filters, and dead ends — even in fields people are told are desperate for workers.

Image: Shutterstock