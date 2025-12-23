Mark Cuban Says 'Shark Tank' Deal That 'Drives Him Crazy' Is A Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Company Who Offered Free Shipping, But The Profit Was - $1

Mark Cuban has made hundreds of deals on "Shark Tank," but one chocolate-covered regret still bothers him more than the rest.

Speaking at Oxford Union in 2017, Cuban didn't name the company — but described a deal that, to this day, "still drives [him] crazy." He recounted how the product sold for $29.95, cost around $14 to make, and was shipped for free… at a $16 shipping cost to the business. That turned each sale into a net loss of $1, even though the price tag seemed healthy. "Cash is going like this," he said, gesturing how fast it disappeared. "She should've killed it."

He didn't say the name, but the details point to The Painted Pretzel, founded by Raven Thomas. In 2012, Thomas appeared on "Shark Tank" asking for $100,000 in exchange for 25% equity. She got exactly that from Cuban, who immediately recognized her drive and product appeal.

The idea was born in her home kitchen in Scottsdale, Arizona, after she handmade chocolate-dipped pretzels as gifts. They were a hit, and she quickly began getting requests. As her business outgrew her kitchen, she started turning down large orders — including a $2 million one from Sam's Club — and realized she needed help scaling. That's when she applied to "Shark Tank."

After landing the deal, the company received a massive wave of attention. But it wasn't Cuban who revealed that boost — it was Thomas herself, in a 2016 interview with WAGS Redefined. She said the moment her episode aired, her website crashed from the influx of orders and traffic. "My business grew 1,500%," she said. "It was wonderful and terrible at the same time because it was just so much to deal with." She added that being seen by millions of viewers changed everything — customers were calling, emailing, ordering. The business exploded.

But even then, Thomas admitted it wasn't smooth. She called the experience chaotic and said she had to quickly scale manufacturing. Most of the production was handed off to a large candy facility, though she remained hands-on. "I'm very involved, and I'm a perfectionist," she said. She also clarified that Cuban wasn't involved in daily operations but was always responsive if she needed him. "He has a million people who work for him… it's readily available," she said.

While Cuban was vocal about the free-shipping decision being the death blow, Thomas had a different view: her goal was customer satisfaction. But the numbers didn't work. The margin collapsed, and the company bled cash.

In his Oxford talk, Cuban grouped the chocolate-covered pretzel company with several companies that, in his words, "have gone out of business but aren't smart enough to know it." He didn't slam the product — in fact, he once told Food Republic in 2015 that the brand had real leverage potential with the right support — but he stood firm that the business model was broken.

And there were signs the company was slipping. According to Food Republic, The Painted Pretzel's Yelp page began collecting complaints from customers reporting long delays, order issues, poor communication, and unfulfilled shipments. Some said they filed Better Business Bureau complaints after weeks without updates. The website's FAQ once noted that orders could take up to a month to arrive.

By 2025, Yelp listed The Painted Pretzel as "closed."

In that same WAGS interview, Thomas said she was never afraid to fail. "I've failed many times in business, and I think that's big," she said. "That is resilience." When she first pitched the Sharks, she wasn't even nervous — she just didn't want to trip walking down the hallway. Her one-take audition video was filmed in her home kitchen by her husband and sent off without edits.

Thomas wasn't in it for glamor. "Why would they pick me? I just make chocolate-covered pretzels," she recalled thinking. But Cuban saw something bigger. "You're putting your heart, your soul, and your love into it," he said on the show, defending her against Kevin O'Leary's dismissive comments. "And you care about the business."

But caring doesn't save a balance sheet.

Even with product-market fit and massive publicity, the model collapsed under unsustainable margins, logistical strain, and unscalable systems.

The product was beloved. The founder was resilient. But the company, according to its investor, simply didn't work.

Image: Shutterstock