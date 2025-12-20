donald trump
December 20, 2025 3:00 PM

'Trump's Address Was A Lie Filled Mess,' Says Fox News Host. 'The Inflation Story Being Sold By Trump Doesn't Match Real Life'

President Donald Trump made several bold statements during his prime-time address on Wednesday night, and they quickly drew criticism. Fox News host Jessica Tarlov didn't hold back in her response, calling the speech “a lie filled mess” and warning viewers that the inflation numbers Trump touted were misleading.

Tarlov Calls Out Trump’s Economic Spin

“Trump's address was a lie filled mess,” Tarlov said on X on Thursday. “The inflation story being sold by Trump doesn't match real life. The new number leaves out food, rent, and health care and only counts cheaper gas.”

In a segment on Fox News’ “The Five,” she doubled down, saying, “So no data from October, November on food, shelter and health care,” she said. “But the gas number was in there because the gas prices are falling. So just take it with a grain of salt.”

In his address, Trump said, “I inherited a mess and I am fixing it,” while blaming former President Joe Biden for what he described as the worst inflation in 48 years. But Tarlov argued that Biden left office with inflation at 2.9%, not the 9% figure Trump implied. “I hope that inflation goes down. We will all be happier,” she said. “We’ll be able to buy more.”

Trump also touted what he said was $18 trillion in investments secured under his leadership. Tarlov questioned that figure, citing information from AI chatbot Grok and the White House itself, which puts the total closer to $8.8 trillion to $9.6 trillion. She added that much of that includes previously pledged investments or projects tied to AI development that would have happened anyway.

One of the splashiest announcements from Trump's speech was the so-called “warrior dividend,” a $1,776 check supposedly going out to over 1 million military service members. Trump said this was funded through tariffs, but Tarlov said it's really just rebranded housing subsidies.

“He’s taking already allocated funds that were supposed to go towards housing subsidies for our troops and branding them with his 1776 Trump sticker,” she said. “So you get a bonus, but you lose a benefit. It's not coming from the tariff pot—it's already been allocated. That is dishonest and that is very uncool.”

Tarlov summed up the address as more show than substance. “I expected something really novel last night that he was gonna have a big rollout like the Trump accounts and we didn't get that at all.”

