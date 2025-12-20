Bernie Sanders Says A New 'Breed Of Uber Capitalists' Has Emerged. They Truly Believe They Are 'Superior Human Beings'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) says there’s a different kind of wealthy Americans emerging, and they no longer see themselves as part of the same system as everyone else.

Billionaires, Poverty And Misplaced Priorities

“There is a new breed of uber capitalists out there who really believe, and they write about this as well, that they are superior human beings,” Sanders said on the “Flagrant” podcast earlier this year. He said many billionaires today view their wealth as proof they deserve more power, not just economically, but politically and socially.

He compared this modern mindset to outdated elitist worldviews from centuries ago. “Back in the 19th century… I am the king, God made my family king… Sorry you're starving to death but that's the way life goes,” he said. “God told me my family rules.”

Podcast host Andrew Schulz pointed to the hypocrisy of some of the ultra-wealthy pledging to give away their money only at the end of their lives. “As they get closer to death, they’re like, ‘Our goal is to give away all our money,’ which seems to tell me that they think that there is an issue with them having all that money,” he said. Sanders agreed: “I think they want it all. I really do,” saying that it’s because they’re very competitive.

“We are the richest country in the history of the world,” Sanders said. And yet, “60% of people live paycheck to paycheck.” He argued that the U.S. has more than enough money to address its biggest problems–if it chose to.

Sanders also talked about the U.S. spending “twice as much per person on healthcare as most European countries,” yet still sees tens of thousands of preventable deaths each year due to unaffordable care. “We pay child care workers McDonald's wages,” he added, while claiming to love kids.

Military Spending

More recently, Sanders has turned his attention to military spending, calling out the U.S. government for prioritizing defense over basic human needs.

President Donald Trump signed the $901 billion National Defense Authorization Act on Thursday after it passed both the House and Senate with bipartisan support. Sanders was one of the 20 lawmakers to vote against it.

“We are spending $1 trillion every year on the military. That's more than the next NINE nations combined,” Sanders wrote on X on Thursday. “Meanwhile, millions lack health care & we have the highest childhood and senior poverty rate of almost any major country. Congress needs to get its priorities straight.”

He posted a video along with the statement, criticizing lawmakers for focusing on parts of the defense bill rather than its overall price tag. “We don't look at the bill in its totality,” he said. “When you add everything up, we are spending over $1 trillion a year on the military.”

Image: Imagn