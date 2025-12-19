'There's No Humanity To It' Says Leonardo DiCaprio While Admitting AI Mashups Sound 'Absolutely Brilliant' Before They Vanish Into 'Internet Junk'

Something in Hollywood's artificial intelligence debate keeps returning to the same theme: the work feels impressive, yet it doesn't feel alive.

That tension is shaping discussions as AI spreads through entertainment. Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio argues the technology lacks the essential human element required for true art, even when the results initially appear compelling.

"Anything that is going to be authentically thought of as art has to come from the human being," DiCaprio recently told Time magazine after it named him entertainer of the year.

What Shapes DiCaprio's View Of Creative Work

DiCaprio said his views on acting began forming when he was 15 and rented VHS tapes to study films. He recalled being struck by James Dean's performance as Cal Trask in "East of Eden" and said the vulnerability he saw in the role stayed with him.

Early in his career, DiCaprio gravitated toward roles that required emotional depth, including the 1993 film "This Boy's Life," which featured Robert De Niro. He also explained how he turned down other opportunities as he moved into projects centered on complex characters.

"It could be an enhancement tool for a young filmmaker to do something we've never seen before," DiCaprio said about AI.

He cited AI-generated mashups as an example. DiCaprio said some sound "absolutely brilliant," pointing to combinations that resemble Michael Jackson performing songs by The Weeknd or blends influenced by A Tribe Called Quest and soul singer Al Green. DiCaprio told Time, the tracks often draw brief attention before they "dissipate into the ether of other internet junk," adding that, in his view, "there's no humanity to it."

How He Thinks About Original Stories

DiCaprio also discussed why he cared about "One Battle After Another," a film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson in which he stars and was released in September. He said it was built on "truly original story ideas" with no connection to existing characters or franchises.

He described the studio's decision to support the project and referenced what he called the "fierce originality" of Anderson's process.

DiCaprio spoke about its themes as well. He said the movie deals with people navigating a world where expressing beliefs can feel difficult. He also mentioned conversations with Anderson about the director's "fear of the future for his children," which informed aspects of his performance as a father in the film.

How Hollywood Figures Are Responding

Reactions to AI have appeared across the industry. SAG-AFTRA responded to the launch of an AI talent studio connected to a computer-generated actress named Tilly Norwood in late September, calling it a violation of performers' rights and a threat to human actors' livelihoods.

Separately, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro addressed AI during the Gotham Awards earlier this month. He said his film, "Frankenstein," starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi, was made "for humans, by humans." Before walking offstage, he added, "f**k AI."

Image: Shutterstock