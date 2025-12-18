'That Is Not Strategy'—Investor Kevin O'Leary Says Tariffs Were Meant To Be Reciprocal And Simple. Instead, They Created 'Chaos Overnight'

Kevin O’Leary isn't happy about how tariffs are playing out and he’s making that loud and clear. The investor and media personality has been speaking out in interviews and on social media, saying the current approach to tariffs is off track and hurting American consumers.

From a Simple Idea to a Messy Reality

O'Leary argued in a recent interview on MS NOW that tariffs were originally meant to be fair and reciprocal, especially in response to value-added taxes from other countries. “If Switzerland has an 8.3% value added tax in Switzerland on American goods sold there, which they do, why not just put on them a reciprocal 8.3% tax in U.S. domestic on goods like watches and gold bars?” he said.

But that's not what happened. “Instead, we slapped on a 39% tariff and created chaos overnight. That is not strategy, that's friction,” he wrote on X recently while sharing a clip from the MS NOW segment.

O'Leary emphasized that while reciprocal tariffs make sense, the current policy feels erratic and poorly targeted. “Eventually this all has to come back to reciprocity,” he said. “Trade only works when it feels fair on both sides.”

As of mid-November, the 39% tariff on Switzerland was reduced to 15% following a trade agreement.

Don't Tax What We Don't Make

O'Leary also criticized tariffs on goods the U.S. doesn't produce, using aluminum as a key example. “You need bauxite to make aluminum. You also need 10 years to build a plant,” he said on MS NOW. “You also need almost a gigawatt of power, which the grid in the U.S. right now doesn't have.”

"So no, tariffs are not magically creating jobs tomorrow," he added. Instead, he urged policymakers to drop tariffs on imports like bauxite, potash, pineapples and bananas. "Why tax yourself?"

A Watch Collector With Skin In The Game

After a tariff was placed on Switzerland in April, O’Leary voiced his frustration in an interview on Fox Business, saying the move could disrupt a $5 billion luxury trade between the U.S. and Switzerland.

“Don't take my watch away from me,” he said. “I speak on behalf of millions of collectors.”

O'Leary is known for his extensive and high-end watch collection. He owns models from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and other luxury watch makers. Some of his pieces, like the diamond-covered Rolex Daytona “Eye of the Tiger” and the Greubel Forsey Hand Made 1, are worth from $200,000 to $900,000.

Image: Shutterstock