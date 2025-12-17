Someone Told Mark Cuban He Could 'Literally End World Hunger' Without Affecting His Net Worth. Here's What He Answered

Billionaire Mark Cuban isn't pretending to have all the answers. When someone on Bluesky said he could “literally end world hunger” without making a dent in his net worth, Cuban didn't brush it off. Instead, he answered, “I’m in! Tell me how.”

Focused On What He Can Fix

When a second user doubled down, saying Cuban must not be that smart if he didn't know how his wealth could help end hunger, Cuban fired back sarcastically: “I’m dumb. I can’t figure out how to end world hunger.” But he quickly pivoted to something he believes he can do something about: the American healthcare system.

“I do promise that I will continue to change healthcare in this country and make it more affordable, possibly setting a path towards Universal Healthcare,” Cuban said.

He's already been making moves. Through his company, Cost Plus Drugs, Cuban is working to bring down drug prices by eliminating the middlemen who inflate costs. The company adds just a 15% markup on medications and publishes its entire price list online. It now offers over 6,000 medications.

Cuban has been especially critical of pharmacy benefit managers, who he believes were supposed to lower costs but have instead become profit-driven giants. According to him, they acquired insurance providers and retail pharmacies and are now attempting to expand into pharmaceutical manufacturing. “They got greedy,” Cuban told Fortune earlier this year.

Universal Healthcare Isn't A Simple Switch

Although Cuban believes “healthcare is a right,” he argues that moving the U.S. to a universal healthcare system isn't the quick fix people assume it is. In a September post on X, he said, “The easy answer is to say Universal Healthcare. The challenge is that every single country that has UHC, moved to it before medical science introduced advanced expensive equipment.”

He added that the hard part is delivering care fairly without financially devastating doctors and hospitals. “The only challenge is how we design the system that works in this country,” he wrote.

Cuban has floated an alternative idea: keep insurers from being the central force, eliminate premiums, and expand cash-pay options with clear pricing. That way, patients would commit to what they can afford, with taxpayers covering the rest.

“Still have work to do on the numbers, and this is off the top of my head,” he said in response to a question on X. “But I would allow patients to pick whatever cash pay provider that honors their published price.”

Cuban's ideas are still evolving, but he’s trying to work within the system the U.S. already has. Instead of pushing for one sweeping fix, he’s exploring how transparency, fair pricing, and gradual change could offer a more realistic path forward.

