Fox News Host Says, 'Marie Antoinette Is Laughing At These Guys' After Report That Trump Officials Celebrated Slashing Aid With Cake

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov sharply responded to a new report that said Trump administration officials celebrated gutting U.S. foreign aid with a sheet cake.

“Marie Antoinette is laughing at these guys,” Tarlov posted on X recently, responding to the ProPublica report that top Trump appointees cut thousands of humanitarian programs and allegedly ignored warnings that the decision would cost lives.

Report Says Trump Aides Partied While Aid Cuts Put Lives At Risk

According to ProPublica, on the one-month anniversary of President Donald Trump‘s inauguration in January, political appointees gathered in a Washington, D.C. office to celebrate their rapid dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development, which had funded programs providing water, food and medicine in some of the world’s poorest regions.

Don't Miss:

They reportedly cut nearly 90% of the agency’s work in just a few weeks. Officials inside the agency said lifesaving projects were shut down through vague spreadsheets and arbitrary decisions, with little regard for real-world consequences. Staff were told to stop communicating with aid organizations and were blocked from sharing updates with Congress.

In one striking example, the report says USAID clinics in South Sudan, where cholera was spreading rapidly, lost their funding just as they were saving hundreds of lives with 62-cent intravenous fluid bags.

According to ProPublica, senior U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the State Department Office of Foreign Assistance appointees Peter Marocco and Jeremy Lewin, were repeatedly warned that the cuts would result in deaths. They pushed ahead anyway. Rubio later said no one died due to the aid freeze – a statement ProPublica said is false.

Trending: Deloitte's #1 Fastest-Growing Software Company Lets Users Earn Money Just by Scrolling — Accredited Investors Can Still Get In at $0.50/Share.

Tarlov Says Trump Hiding Economic Data Amid Bad News

Tarlov also reacted to the Trump administration’s supposed withholding of economic data from the public. “We aren't getting the jobs numbers anymore, the GDP numbers, or the inflation numbers,” she said during a recent episode of “The Five.”

“Good luck blaming [Joe] Biden for an economy of the GOP’s creation with 70% of Americans saying their costs are up,” she added in a post on X.

Tarlov pointed to troubling trends: layoffs climbing toward Great Recession levels, surging utility bills, and a manufacturing sector that's been shrinking for nine straight months.

She argued that Trump inherited a very different situation than Biden did. “Donald Trump doesn't have the same issues that Joe Biden did,” she said. “He doesn't have a supply chain problem. He doesn't have a global health pandemic that was killing millions of people all over the world.”

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock