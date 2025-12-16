Ross Gerber Says, 'I'm Not A Fan Of Elon, But I'm Not Going To Deny The Fact He Builds Great Products'

Ross Gerber seems to always speak his mind when it comes to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. “I’m not a fan of Elon,” Gerber said during a recent episode of the “Chasing Finance” podcast. “But I’m not going to deny the fact he builds great products.”

‘He’s built some big companies and he’s succeeded,” Gerber added. “People are willing to pay a premium for this guy who works 24/7, who, you know, has built some great products.”

Gerber Still Believes in Tesla’s Potential, But Not Blindly

While the prominent investor from Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management has often been seen as a strong Tesla supporter, he's increasingly been calling out the company's leadership and decision-making.

In November, he criticized Tesla for spending money on advertising Musk's $1 trillion compensation package while, as he put it, the company is “struggling to sell cars.”

At the time, Tesla shareholders were preparing to vote on Musk's record-breaking pay plan, which had drawn backlash from some large investors. Norway's sovereign wealth fund, Norges Bank Investment Management, with a 1.12% stake in Tesla, opposed the plan over its size, potential dilution, and Musk’s outsized influence.

On the podcast, Gerber shared his personal experience as a Tesla owner, noting how far the company still has to go with autonomous driving. “I say this every goddamn day. I want to get in my car, push the button, and it drives me home safely,” he said, frustrated with Full Self-Driving's inconsistencies. “It learns it then it unlearns it and then it learned it again the other day.”

But Gerber doesn't count Musk out, acknowledging his impact. “My internet goes down. I have a backup Starlink. It’s pouring rain, internet’s down, my cell phones don’t work,” he said. “Thank God for this backup Starlink.”

“There’s a lot of people who have a belief that Elon’s robots are the future,” he said. “And they’re willing to invest at a massive premium based off Elon’s ability to execute.”

Still, Gerber's relationship with Tesla remains complex. He may no longer be Musk’s loudest cheerleader, but he hasn't walked away either. For him, it always comes back to fundamentals: products, execution, and value.

