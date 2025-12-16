A Millennial Says Previous Generations Built Middle-Class Lives With Basic Admin Jobs. Now, Millennials Need Extreme Skills Just To Get By

Millennials vented about the decline of stable, easy office jobs that once provided a middle-class life in a recent Reddit thread. The original poster summed up their frustration: “Previous generations of middle age professionals could be basic admin level talents that sent the same daily reports, forwarded the same couple tickets and did the same vlookup for years on end to secure a stable middle class life.”

They asked others, “Do you feel cheated out of corporate loserdom as a Millennial?”

Don't Miss:

Fast Company Calls It a ‘Groundbreaking Step for the Creator Economy' — Investors Can Still Get In at $0.85/Share

7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

Middle-Class Life Used To Be A Default

The OP compared older workers who spent decades in cushy roles doing routine tasks to today's pressured professionals. “Now our generation has to be deep specialists in seven functional areas and have very good soft skills to barely [eke] out a middle class life,” they wrote.

Another person chimed in: “Saying yes and pushing paper used to get you somewhere.”

One commenter said 90s slacker movies led them to believe a “meaningless” but secure career was once easily within reach. “We didn’t even get the luxury of that being an option,” they wrote.

Others noted how older employees still coast on tenure. “You can tell [they] used to have it very easy and are just skating by now,” one person said.

Trending: Earn While You Scroll: The Deloitte-Ranked #1 Software Company Growing 32,481% Is Opening Its $0.50/Share Round to Accredited Investors.

Now It's About Constant Hustle And KPIs

Today's workers face a different reality. One millennial shared: “Everything I do is timed or measured and compared. If I do better, I get a firm handshake and nothing else. If I do worse than [key performance indicators], I risk losing my job.”

Another commenter said, “Work is actually challenging nowadays.” They described feeling judged by younger coworkers despite constantly upskilling just to stay above water.

Several millennials agreed that having just one job isn’t enough. “We’re hustling in all aspects of work life, main job PLUS side hustles,” one person noted. “I feel like we should have an additional name for that double effort.”

One person who created detailed standard operating procedure manuals for a corporate role recalled being laid off after their position was outsourced. “They took them and the role, offshored it to India and laid me off. That set the tone for me forever.”

See Also: GM-Backed EnergyX Is Solving the Lithium Supply Crisis — Invest Before They Scale Global Production

Some Still Find Loopholes, But They’re Rare

While many expressed burnout and resignation, a few found less stressful paths. One person said working in a small law office or local court can still be chill if you know basic computer skills. “The lawyers think you are a wizard,” they joked.

Others in tech admitted they lucked out. “I never played the corporate rat race and just delivered good tech solutions,” one wrote. “Work life is pretty easy, especially relative to the horror stories most people depict.”

But even tech workers worry about the future. “I work in IT and have a close up view of watching AI get closer and closer to making my career unnecessary,” one millennial said.

A dentist added their perspective: “I live a fraction of the life that my mentor did, this despite me working 3-4x as hard as him. Despite my insane work load and production I could never afford the home he had.”

Read Next: Wall Street's $12B Real Estate Manager Is Opening Its Doors to Individual Investors — Without the Crowdfunding Middlemen

Image: Shutterstock