Amazon Prime Pulls 'Hilariously Bad' AI Voice Actors After Backlash. 'You Don't Want to Pay Me? I Don't Want To Pay You'

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Video has pulled some of its AI-generated English and Spanish voice dubs from TV shows and movies after its performance was criticized by viewers on social media, according to media reports.

"Amazon’s AI English Dub for ‘Banana Fish' is hilariously bad at times," one user posted on X. More than 15,000 people liked the post, and many of the replies agreed with the poster's take.

Most of the criticism was centered around the fact that the characters' voices seemed emotionless, even after one of them is shot.

Don't Miss:

The AI Marketing Platform Backed by Insiders from Google, Meta, and Amazon — Invest at $0.85/Share

Deloitte's #1 Fastest-Growing Software Company Lets Users Earn Money Just by Scrolling — Accredited Investors Can Still Get In at $0.50/Share.

Prime Video's AI dubbing pilot

Prime Video in March announced its AI dubbing program for "licensed movies and series that would not have been dubbed otherwise." Dubbing is when a voice actor's original dialogue is translated by another voice actor, or in this case AI, into a different language.

Dubbing foreign titles would break the language barrier and allow viewers to enjoy content from other countries, Prime Video said in its statement. Instead, some customers are cancelling their Prime membership due to the company's use of AI over human voice actors.

"You don't wanna pay me? I don't wanna pay you," voice actor Daman Mills, who has dubbed various anime series on Prime and other streaming services, posted on X.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment from Benzinga.

Trending: An EA Co-Founder Shapes This VC Backed Marketplace—Now You Can Invest in Gaming's Next Big Platform

AI and the entertainment industry

This isn't the first time Prime Video's use of AI has been criticized by viewers.

An AI-generated movie synopsis of "Dog Day Afternoon" went viral earlier this year on BlueSky because it included the phrase, "Unfortunately I do not have enough information to summarize further within the provided guidelines."

Prime Video has also used AI to generate movie posters that have largely received negative reviews, including one of the 1922 silent film "Nosferatu."

Streaming service Crunchyroll was also criticized earlier this year after its AI-generated subtitles contained multiple errors, according to media reports.

Read Next:

GM-Backed EnergyX Is Solving the Lithium Supply Crisis — Invest Before They Scale Global Production

Wall Street's $12B Real Estate Manager Is Opening Its Doors to Individual Investors — Without the Crowdfunding Middlemen

Image: Shutterstock