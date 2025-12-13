At 31, He Works 7 Days A Week And Has $13M In The Bank, But Says 'Money Is Meaningless'

A 31-year-old hedge fund employee with over $13 million in assets had Reddit buzzing after revealing he still works every single day of the week.

In a thread on r/Rich, the professional shared a screenshot showing $13,067,710.19 in total assets, mostly invested in stocks, with $239,000 in checking and nothing in savings.

He Says He’d Still Work Even If He Won The Lottery

Despite his wealth, he says he's not slowing down anytime soon. “I always ask myself what I’d be doing if I won $1 billion in the lottery… the answer is always the same, I love what I’m doing, and I’ll keep doing it,” he wrote.

Don't Miss:

Missed Nvidia and Tesla? RAD Intel Could Be the Next AI Powerhouse — Just $0.85 a Share

Earn While You Scroll: The Deloitte-Ranked #1 Software Company Growing 32,481% Is Opening Its $0.50/Share Round to Accredited Investors.

He works at a credit-oriented hedge fund and said the excitement of being right after months of analysis is what keeps him going. “The money is meaningless at this point,” he said. “A $10 million payday (like $4.5 million after taxes) literally cannot change my life, but you do it for the thrill of being good at something.”

The post sparked more than a thousand comments, with many users asking to be adopted, jokingly offering themselves up for the chance to learn from someone who started with no inheritance and worked their way up to eight figures before turning 32.

No Inheritance, Just Hustle

He explained that he grew up middle-class in the southern U.S. and got into the stock market using summer job money from working at McDonald’s at age 18. He later attended a top Ivy League school, moved into investment banking, and eventually landed at the hedge fund.

Trending: An EA Co-Founder Shapes This VC Backed Marketplace—Now You Can Invest in Gaming's Next Big Platform

“The hedge fund space can be incredibly lucrative for young people because it doesn’t take all that much to come up with good ideas,” he said, explaining how a small team can earn huge rewards when managing big money.

Even though he works every day, he clarified that weekends are more relaxed. “Sometimes the entire weekend [is off], sometimes just an hour to log in and read some stuff,” he wrote. But the underlying stress, he admitted, is constant.

Why Keep Going?

Many commenters urged him to slow down, take a sabbatical, or retire entirely. “Retired at 36/40 with $8M and so glad we did,” one early retiree wrote. “We now have 19M and have enjoyed 6 years of freedom. Want my opinion? Quit today.”

But he pushed back: “I hear you brother, but I would get bored, and that’s my worst nightmare.”

See Also: GM-Backed EnergyX Is Solving the Lithium Supply Crisis — Invest Before They Scale Global Production

He says he travels often, goes to the gym multiple times a week, plays sports, dates, and sees friends. “Money can’t exactly buy happiness, but it damn sure can buy you time,” he said.

His Advice For Others

He believes investing consistently is key to getting rich. “If you have a savings account outside of your 401(k), put aside enough for day-to-day needs, put aside enough for a ‘rainy day,’ then put the rest in the [Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) ],” he wrote.

He warned readers against trying to get rich quick. “For those of you trying to get rich quick in the stock market and doing things like ‘day trading’… trust me, you’re better off in Vegas.”

Read Next: Forget Flipping Houses—This Fund Lets You Invest in Home Equity Like Wall Street Does

Image: Imagn