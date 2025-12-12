From Prediction Market To Traditional Sportsbook? Polymarket Reportedly Hiring For Team That Could Trade Against Users

Polymarket may be on the verge of making a move that some believe would further muddy the waters of what separates its platform from a traditional sportsbook, according to a recent report.

The company is hiring for an internal market-making team that could trade against users on its exchange, Bloomberg reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter.

A market maker continuously buys and sells an asset at quoted prices to provide liquidity and enable instant trading. In prediction markets, market makers continuously buy and sell contracts on different event outcomes.

Internal market-making teams are common on exchange platforms. However, their presence at a prediction market may raise questions about whether odds represent the wisdom of the crowd or are now set by the internal trading team. It also raises the question of whether users are now trading against the house like a traditional sportsbook.

Polymarket did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Benzinga.

Polymarket’s reported move comes despite a similar feature drawing significant backlash and a proposed class action lawsuit against its prime competitor, Kalshi. In the proposed suit filed last month, complainants allege that Kalshi’s internal market-making team sets the odds to the detriment of customers.

“When consumers place bets on Kalshi, they face off against money provided by a sophisticated market maker on the other side of the ledger,” the complainants claimed in the proposed suit.

However, Kalshi co-founder Luana Lopes Lara has said on X that the platform’s internal trading team only exists to provide liquidity and improve the user experience. “[Kalshi’s] peer-to-peer and there is no house,” she said. She added that the team had “no preferential access or treatment.”

The presence of internal market-making teams at prediction market exchanges feeds into the broader debate over whether they differ from traditional gambling houses. This debate has led to a turf war between state regulators, which typically oversee gambling, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which oversees the trading of futures contracts. Kalshi is locked in lawsuits with several state regulators as a result.

Meanwhile, Polymarket just returned to U.S. markets last week after a three-year exile. The platform blocked U.S. users in 2022 after it settled with the CFTC for $1.4 million for allegedly operating an “illegal unregistered or non-designated facility.”

