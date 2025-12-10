With The Federal Minimum Wage Stuck At $7.25 Since 2009, People Are Asking If Anyone Can Survive On It Anywhere In The Country

Fifteen years. That's how long the federal minimum wage in the U.S. has been frozen at $7.25 an hour. That works out to just over $15,000 a year for someone working full-time.

On Reddit, the question “Is there anywhere in the country where this is a survivable income?” sparked a wave of frustration, real-life stories, and a shared conclusion: surviving on minimum wage in modern America isn't just hard, it's virtually impossible.

Not Livable Without Help

The consensus was loud and clear. Without help from the government or family, $15,000 a year isn't enough. “If your business model includes absolutely shafting most of your workforce, then your business model deserves to not exist,” one person wrote. Another added, “That amount of money is enough to stave off starvation and nothing else. Full stop. Health problems? Good luck. Shelter? Haha.”

Some said it might technically be survivable, but only under extreme conditions. “I made that wage 8 years ago and rented a small house for $450 a month,” one commenter shared. “I barely scraped by and usually had to borrow money from friends and family when emergencies happened.”

Even van life, often considered a cheap alternative, was described as a struggle.

Rent Alone Makes It Impossible

Rent was a top concern. As one person simply said, “30 percent is $380 a month rent.” Another added that kind of rent existed 12 years ago, “in the middle of nowhere Pennsylvania,” and was considered cheap even then.

Someone said you can still find rentals under $500, pointing to towns like Gormania, West Virginia. “You just have to find a place so destitute that ONLY minimum wage workers are renting.”

Even people making double that amount said they were barely getting by. “I make $9, only 20 hours a week. I’m surviving, but it’s not fun and I utilize every resource in my area,” one commenter admitted.

A Bigger Economic Problem

Many comments turned into a broader critique of capitalism and wealth inequality. “Returns to investments are almost always greater than returns from labor,” one person wrote.

“That value in the stock for Amazon, Tesla, or Google? It didn’t come from nowhere,” another added. “It came from the efforts of workers. Workers stop working? That stock value plummets.”

Some pointed out how difficult it is to move up from poverty, even when working multiple jobs. “It’s enough if you work two 40-hour-per-week jobs and live in an RV parked in your parents’ driveway. And don't have kids. And don't have medical issues. And don't worry about saving for emergencies.”

While only about 1% of U.S. workers technically earn the federal minimum wage, many others earn wages only slightly above it–$8, $9, or $10 an hour. And in states that follow the federal minimum, those low wages are still common.

“If you’re making minimum wage today, it’s because you want to for some reason,” one person in rural Alabama said. “My 16-year-old just got her first job at a movie theater chain making $13/hr. If you can't find a job that pays better than what a 16 [year-old] makes in rural Alabama, that's on you.”

Even those who once managed to get by on low wages say times have changed. “I lived fine on my own with kids in 2021/2022 making $30K and was even saving money,” a commenter from southeast Kentucky said. Now they're “really struggling to keep things together on $50K annually.”

A handful of people offered potential workarounds such as living with parents, sharing a room with multiple people, going off-grid, or relocating to extremely rural areas. But even then, the verdict was bleak.

Image: Shutterstock