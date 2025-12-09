'It Feels Like The World Just Changed, Again' Salesforce CEO Says Google's Gemini 3 Is 'Sharper And Faster' Than ChatGPT

SalesForce (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff says he won't use ChatGPT again after trying Google Gemini 3

"I've used ChatGPT every day for 3 years," Benioff said in a Nov. 23 post on X. "Just spent 2 hours on Gemini 3. I'm not going back."

Google's AI model is "sharper and faster" than ChatGPT when it comes to "reasoning, speed, images, video," he said, adding that, "It feels like the world just changed, again."

Why it matters

Benioff wasn't the only tech CEO to endorse Google's latest large language model update, though his opinion has some significance in the race for AI supremacy. SalesForce uses Google and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) chips to power its proprietary AI models, and its programs can be integrated with both ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

His X post also emphasizes how quickly the AI landscape can change.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently declared a "code red" to improve ChatGPT after Google began overtaking the longtime industry leader on several benchmarks, according to media reports.

What other tech CEOs are saying

Altman congratulated Google on its most recent launch and said on X that Gemini 3 "Looks like a great model."

Former Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) AI director Andrej Karpathy said on X that people should "go talk to the model" rather than relying on public benchmarks because they " can be quite possible to game," though he said he had a "positive early impression."

"Very solid daily driver potential," Karpathy said, "clearly a tier 1 LLM."

Image: Shutterstock