Pope Leo Says AI Can Be A 'Tool' For Connecting With God, But Warns Youth Of Over Reliance. 'Don't Ask It To Do Your Homework For You'

Artificial intelligence can be used to help people connect with God though it's important not to become overly reliant on the technology, Pope Leo XIV recently said.

"Using AI responsibly means using it in ways that help you grow, never in ways that distract you from your dignity or your call to holiness," he told a group of American students during a virtual meet-and-greet.

Young Catholics should follow examples set by Saint Carlo Acutis, the first millennial Catholic saint known as "God's influencer," Pope Leo told the students.

"He even set time limits for himself, allowing only a certain amount of time each week for leisure on his electronic devices," the pope said. "Because of this discipline, he found a healthy balance and kept his priorities clear."

He also told the students that there are some things AI can't do, such as "judging between what is truly right and wrong," and that while it can process information quickly, it should not be used for certain tasks.

"And don't ask it to do your homework for you," he said.

The Catholic Church and AI

This was not the first time Pope Leo asked Catholics to take a balanced approach to AI. He asked industry leaders to "cultivate moral discernment as a fundamental part of their work" in a post on X last month.

“Technological innovation can be a form of participation in the divine act of creation," he said in the post. "It carries an ethical and spiritual weight, for every design choice expresses a vision of humanity."

The rise of AI is part of the reason why the first American pontiff chose his name. Pope Leo XIII spent much of his 25-year papacy that ended in 1903 addressing social questions related to the Industrial Revolution.

“In our own day, the Church offers to everyone the treasury of her social teaching in response to another industrial revolution and to developments in the field of artificial intelligence that pose new challenges for the defence of human dignity, justice, and labor,” Pope Leo XIV told the College of Cardinals earlier this year.

Image: Shutterstock