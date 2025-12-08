She Has A Master's In Business And Brings In $130K On OnlyFans. She Still Wants Out Because 'The Job Is Boring. It's Not Stimulating At All'

After building a six-figure income on OnlyFans, one woman is ready to walk away from the platform. She says the work is lonely, mentally draining and unfulfilling, even if it pays more than most traditional jobs.

Years Of Hustling Before Success

The 28-year-old, who posted to Reddit's r/careeradvice, said she “did exceptionally well in school,” graduating with a master's degree in business by the age of 21. Despite working since she was 14 and applying to “thousands and thousands and thousands” of jobs, she couldn’t get traction in the job market.

Don't Miss:

“Low-paying jobs thought I was too qualified, high-paying jobs said I had no experience,” she wrote. She eventually landed a $30,000-a-year job that didn't require a degree and worked nights and weekends just to survive. “I moved into a very cheap neighborhood and oftentimes couldn't even afford food.”

After exhausting nearly every traditional option, she turned to OnlyFans, focusing on niche fetish content that doesn't involve nudity. The early grind was intense. “I worked 14-hour days, every single day, for years to get to this point,” she said.

A Business Built From Scratch

Now, she makes over $130,000 annually and lives comfortably for the first time in her life. But the toll of the job is starting to catch up with her.

“It's starting to wear on me. The job is boring. It's not stimulating at all,” she wrote. “It's hard to date with it and I miss being social. I live alone and work from home and have no coworkers.”

Trending: Missed Tesla? EnergyX Is Tackling the Next $200 Billion Opportunity — Lithium

She emphasized that her success didn't come from social media clout or conventionally good looks. “I wouldn't even call myself a 10 in the looks department, to be completely honest,” she said. “I make good money because of hard work, not because I'm a hot well-known influencer.”

Her work goes far beyond posting a few pictures. She runs over 10 platforms, tracks expenses, handles branding and marketing, does live streaming and creates new sites. “I run a business essentially,” she wrote. “Saying I have no experience in anything is laughable.”

Weighing The Next Move

Now, she's looking to transition into a new career. Real estate is at the top of her list. “I think it will give me some freedom but I'll also be able to work hard,” she said. “It will give me the opportunity to work alone sometimes but also be social.”

See Also: Earn While You Scroll: The Deloitte-Ranked #1 Software Company Growing 32,481% Is Opening Its $0.50/Share Round to Accredited Investors.

Her criteria are specific: she wants to keep earning over $100,000, avoid returning to the financial stress she experienced before, and slowly phase out of her current work to avoid burnout.

Reddit users flooded the thread with advice. Many suggested sales, tech sales, or digital marketing, citing her obvious experience in building an audience and managing multiple digital platforms. “If you were able to build an online following, you would do well in digital marketing,” one top comment read.

Others warned her about entering oversaturated industries like real estate or corporate marketing, and encouraged her to monetize her current skills instead. Suggestions included launching a consulting business to help other OnlyFans creators or even creating a course on building a profitable online presence.

Read Next: Buffett's Secret to Wealth? Private Real Estate—Get Institutional Access Yourself

Image: Shutterstock