Work-Life Balance Tops Pay As Employees Re-Evaluate Priorities, But This Is 'Mind-Boggling' To Some CEOs

As Americans rethink what they want out of their careers, work-life balance is taking center stage. For the first time since Randstad began tracking employment trends 22 years ago, balance has surpassed pay as the top motivator for workers considering a job.

But while many employees see this shift as long overdue, some high-profile CEOs say the idea of achieving big ambitions without long hours simply doesn't add up.

A New Workplace Baseline

According to Randstad's Workmonitor 2025 report, 83% of workers now rank work-life balance as their highest priority — slightly edging out both job security and pay. This shift is part of a broader change in expectations: workers want jobs that fit around their lives, not the other way around.

Randstad says that employees are increasingly looking for workplaces that reflect their values and support their ambitions. Nearly half say they wouldn't accept a job with a company whose social or environmental values don't align with their own — up sharply from 38% last year. And more workers are willing to walk away altogether, with 31% having quit due to limited career advancement.

Gen Z Leads the Charge — But Older Workers Agree

Younger generations have been especially vocal about challenging the traditional grind. For Gen Z, 74% list work-life balance as a top consideration, compared with 68% who prioritize pay, according to the report. Many even rank mental health support above compensation.

This group also places a premium on flexibility. A LinkedIn report found that around 38% of Gen Z and millennial workers would take a pay cut for more remote or hybrid options.

Still, this mindset isn't limited to younger employees. Randstad reports baby boomers also rate work-life balance (85%) and pay (87%) as top priorities, showing that interest in sustainable work schedules spans generations.

Workers Want Flexibility — CEOs Aren't Convinced

Despite broad agreement among workers, executives remain divided on whether meaningful balance can coexist with high achievement.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) co-founder Marc Randolph is one leader who advocates for clear boundaries. Throughout his career, he kept Tuesday nights strictly free from work — no meetings, no last-minute calls. "Those Tuesday nights kept me sane. And they put the rest of my work in perspective," he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSES: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon has shared similar advice, telling students at the Georgetown Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy last year that protecting mental, physical, and spiritual health is essential to long-term success.

But not all executives see balance and ambition as compatible. Some of the tech world's most influential leaders — including Google co-founder Sergey Brin and Scale AI co-founder Lucy Guo — have pushed back on the idea of clocking in at 9 a.m. and out at 5 p.m, according to Fortune.

Andrew Feldman, CEO of AI chipmaker Cerebras, was even more direct. "This notion that somehow you can achieve greatness, you can build something extraordinary by working 38 hours a week and having work-life balance — that is mind-boggling to me," he said on a recent episode of the "20VC" podcast. "It's not true in any part of life."

What Comes Next for Employers

As workers weigh not only income but values, flexibility, and well-being, employers face a growing challenge: adapting to expectations that are broader and more personal than ever.

The data suggests this shift won't fade anytime soon. With talent shortages in many industries and more employees willing to leave roles that don't meet their needs, organizations may find that supporting balance isn't just a perk; it's a competitive advantage.

Image: Shutterstock