EXCLUSIVE: Former Federal Reserve Bank Executive Reveals The $1 Trick That Turns 'Someday' Investors Into 'Today' Investors

One dollar is all it takes to transform someone from a perpetual “someday” investor into an actual market participant, according to a former Federal Reserve Bank of Boston executive who spent years inside America’s most powerful financial institutions before joining the retail investing wave.

Kristin Kanders, head of marketing and engagement at the Plynk app, a retail brokerage app designed to simplify investing, believes the barrier keeping millions of Americans out of the stock market has nothing to do with money. The real obstacle is psychological.

After serving as director of strategy and innovation at the Boston Fed and head of transformation engagement and communications at State Street, Kanders now leads a team focused on turning big ideas into real-world solutions for investors of all experience levels.

The Investor Psychology Gap Holding Americans Back, Explained By A Former Fed Executive

The problem with modern investing apps has nothing to do with features or functionality, Kanders said in an exclusive interview with Benzinga. The problem is much deeper. “Access alone doesn’t equal empowerment,” Kanders said. “I believe the real shift in consumer psychology needs to be from transactional thinking to ownership thinking.”

Kanders pointed out that most retail investors approach the market with the wrong mentality entirely. “Right now, many retail investors see investing as a quick trade or a way to ‘play the market,'” she said. “It’s no wonder then that the majority of people in the U.S. feel anxious about their personal finances.”

Kanders said genuine confidence grows when people move away from chasing quick trades and instead form a long-range relationship with their financial goals. She described empowerment as the point where investors feel steady in their decisions because they understand the purpose behind them, not just the mechanics.

The transition requires more than just access to trading platforms. “The change isn’t just about giving tools; it’s about building confidence so investors believe they can shape outcomes, not just chase them,” she said. “In short, having a growth mindset matters. And that’s why we provide lots of tools to learn as you go.”

Small First Steps Drive Big Changes In Investor Confidence, According To Kanders

Starting with one dollar might sound like a gimmick. Kanders insists the psychological impact cannot be overstated. “For many people, it’s not the $100 or $1,000 that holds them back from investing,” she said. “The psychological weight of ‘I’m not ready,’ ‘I don’t know enough,’ or ‘I’m not the investing type’ is often heavier than any dollar amount.”

The magic happens when someone makes that first transaction, Kanders said. “Removing the financial barrier unlocks more than just access, it unlocks a starting point,” she told Benzinga. “When someone invests $1, they become an ‘investor.’ That shift, even if tiny, rewires self-perception. It creates momentum. It builds confidence. It turns ‘someday’ into ‘today.'”

Plynk launched a feature called Steady Start built around this concept. Users pick a security, start with $1, and each week their investment increases by $1 for 52 weeks, Kanders said. “We’re turning ‘I’ll start investing later’ into ‘I’m already building something.'"

How Plynk Handles Market Crashes Without Losing User Trust

The Plynk app’s core promise centers on “invest with confidence,” not “get rich” or “beat the market.”

“Our messaging stays authentic because we frame investing as a marathon, not a sprint," Kanders told Benzinga. "Market downturns are inevitable, so we focus on education and transparency: helping users understand why volatility happens and how long-term strategies historically outperform short-term reactions.”

“Confidence isn’t about avoiding losses, it’s about knowing what to do when they happen,” Kanders added. "Instead of promising to beat the market, we give them tools and insights to make informed decisions, even in tough times.”

Kanders pointed to simulated trading as one of the platform's core teaching tools. She said the feature offers a real-market environment where users can practice strategies, build confidence, and learn from outcomes without putting actual money at risk.

Kanders acknowledged that every fintech platform sees users take losses and said Plynk focuses on helping investors stay mindful of their risk limits. She added that markets move for many reasons and emphasized the value of regularly checking personal risk appetite. "It is important to continually evaluate risk appetite in investments to make sure you're not ‘biting off more than you can chew,'" Kanders said.

Plynk As A Financial Co-Pilot That Spots Your Blind Spots

Kanders addressed whether Plynk intentionally designs for human psychology, nudging people toward better decisions or respecting their autonomy even when users make suboptimal choices.

“The Plynk app provides a self-directed investing experience—so we do not nudge people one way or another,” she said. “Instead, our education and tools are designed to help people make the best decisions for themselves. We aim to meet people where they are and empower them to grow.”

She compared the app to a financial co-pilot. “Think of the Plynk app as a financial co-pilot: we don’t take the wheel, but we give users a better rearview mirror and tools that help users spot their blind spots, map their path, and adjust course,” Kanders told Benzinga.

Kanders said the app introduced new features in 2025 that follow this philosophy, including a "what-if" tool that lets users explore virtual portfolios. These scenario-based views help people see how different choices might have played out, reinforcing the long-term benefits of staying invested rather than waiting on the sidelines.

The goal is to help users visualize consequences. “What if they started investing a year ago? What if they skipped the impulse trade?” Kanders said.

The Story Fintech Ads Sell And The Part They Leave Out

When asked what about the fintech industry gets sanitized in marketing, Kanders pulled no punches. “Well, a lot of marketing that I see doesn’t look that sanitized. It’s sensationalized!” she told Benzinga. “But we definitely don’t do that at Plynk. We stick to the ‘underpromise, overdeliver’ philosophy.”

The often-overlooked factor most fintech companies avoid discussing centers on market complexity. “While we aim to make the process of investing simple, the reality is that markets are messy,” Kanders said. “It takes tenacity and confidence to get through downtimes, and we know it’s not effortless.”

What ‘Democratizing Finance’ Actually Means Beyond The Marketing Buzzwords

The phrase “democratizing finance” has become nearly universal in fintech marketing. Kanders outlined what the phrase means to Plynk and how the company ensures the concept translates into action rather than empty language.

“The core meaning behind ‘democratizing finance’ is simple: accessibility,” Kanders told Benzinga. “It's about knocking down the barriers that made investing hard to break into, whether it’s because of minimum asset thresholds, the jargon surrounding the industry, or the ability to engage on a mobile device.”

Plynk brings this philosophy to life through community-focused outreach, Kanders said. The team connects with people in the spaces they already spend time in, including finance creators, young women, service members, and veterans at events and conferences. She added that feedback from these groups informs new app features and directs product decisions.

“Ultimately, democratizing finance means making it possible for more people to participate in the market because we’ve given them the knowledge and confidence to do so,” Kanders said.

Why Military Veterans Became A Strategic Focus For Plynk

The military community represents a strategic focus for Plynk. Kanders said the unique financial challenges veterans and service members face that traditional investing apps completely miss.

“We believe in the purpose of what we are doing and feel it is an honorable mission,” she told Benzinga. “We were moved by the challenges military veterans and service members face and felt there was a great fit with the Plynk app being able to be an ally for the community.”

Kanders said veterans shared strong concerns about financial tools that feel inaccessible or out of step with their needs. These conversations motivated the team to create Plynk Serve: Military, a tailored offering designed in response to complaints about complicated language and hard-to-navigate app interfaces.

The sentiment Kanders hears most frequently from this community reveals a deeper problem. “We hear this often: ‘Investing isn’t for me,'” she said. “Not because of ability, but because the investing world can feel unwelcoming, full of jargon and assumptions that you already know the playbook. It’s easy to feel like an outsider. The Plynk app is for anyone who has ever felt overlooked or intimidated by the world of investing, and a large part of this community fits that demographic.”

Kanders said the move from military service to civilian life often brings unfamiliar financial decisions and less structure than veterans are used to. This change can feel overwhelming, with most apps offering either rigid paths or too many choices with no clear guidance. She added that Plynk built Plynk Serve: Military to offer a resource that supports this transition in a more practical way.

The TikTok Generation — 76% Of Gen Z Are Getting Financial Advice From Social Media

Technology is changing not just access to investing, but investor behavior itself, and Kanders identified several major trends in how new investors make decisions, manage risk, and seek advice.

“Social media is now a primary source of financial advice for younger investors: 76% of Gen Z turn to TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit for investing tips, compared to just 18% of older investors,” she told Benzinga.

“This creates a fast-paced, community-driven dynamic where [fear of missing out] and viral trends influence risk-taking,” Kanders added. “Trading frequency is higher among social-media-driven investors, and speculative assets like crypto and meme stocks dominate.”

Furthermore, artificial intelligence represents the biggest turning point coming to personal finance, Kanders said. “It makes sense to me that AI is all over the headlines. It has the potential to be a game-changer for helping people manage their finances, either directly or indirectly. We’re being brought into a new era of personalization because of AI,” she said.

When asked what single skill retail investors should develop before ever investing, Kanders gave an answer that had nothing to do with technical analysis or financial statements.

“Curiosity,” she said. “Approaching the market with curiosity, ambition, and caution is what leads to a successful investing journey. When you're genuinely curious, you're more receptive to learning, actively seeking to grow your financial literacy and investing knowledge. This practice of curiosity is often what leads to a stronger sense of confidence when it comes to investing.”

What Will Be Normal In 2030 That Would Shock Someone From 2020

Looking five years into the future, Kanders predicted completely normal investing behaviors that would shock someone from 2020. “In five years’ time I think we’ll have new ways to ‘see’ and explore our personal portfolios that feel more natural, intuitive and immersive than today’s pie chart world,” she said. “Picture more interactive experiences and less finance spreadsheet.”

Kanders added that the company had already begun experimenting with what the next chapter of investing could look like. This led to the launch of Plynk Spatial, an initiative aimed at exploring more immersive ways to engage with markets.

For Plynk, success gets measured in user growth. Kanders detailed how she personally defines success and when she’ll know Plynk has accomplished its mission. “True success lies in our ability to make financial confidence accessible to everyone,” she told Benzinga. “If we hit a hundred million users, but none of them feel confident or informed about their money choices, I’d consider that a failure.”

