Google CEO Sundar Pichai Predicts AI Will Act For You — From Investments To Medical Advice — Calling The Coming Shift 'Really Interesting'

A coming wave of artificial intelligence tools may soon make decisions on behalf of users, from guiding investment choices to reviewing medical treatments. That shift is advancing quickly enough that it could act as an agent for users within the next year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently told BBC.

CEOs Debate How Far AI Will Go

Pichai said AI is advancing fast, and may eventually perform duties now handled by corporate leaders. "That's where it gets really interesting," he said, describing how the technology will begin taking on more "complex" tasks for users. He also said the technology will eliminate some jobs, and "evolve and transition" others.

His remarks come amid a split in how tech leaders view AI's future. In October, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian told tech-industry newsletter Big Technology that early enterprise deployments of AI were not replacing workers, saying companies using Google's tools "have not let go anybody." Kurian pushed back on predictions of mass automation and said many firms were instead using AI to handle routine tasks.

Later that month, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff said in an interview with YouTube business and technology show "TBPN" that AI would not replace human sales roles and said Salesforce is expanding its sales workforce even as it adds new AI tools.

On the other hand, around the same time, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted on X that "AI and robots will replace all jobs," adding that working could become optional "like growing your own vegetables."

Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on the "Conversations with Tyler" podcast last month, "Shame on me if OpenAI is not the first big company run by an AI CEO."

Product Advances And Everyday Uses

"There are moments it can help you make a decision, like it could be, should I invest in this stock," Pichai told BBC, adding that people may eventually ask AI to weigh the pros and cons of a medical treatment recommended by a doctor. Pichai said the technology may play a growing role in major personal decisions.

Pichai's interview came during a period of new AI updates across Google's ecosystem. Last month, Google introduced Private AI Compute, a new AI processing platform that runs Gemini models in the cloud while keeping users' data private to them.

A week later, the company launched Gemini 3, its newest model with improvements in reasoning, multimodal tasks, and coding benchmarks.

Pichai told the BBC that additional capabilities are still being developed and said continued progress is underway across Google's products as new tools roll out.

Image: Shutterstock