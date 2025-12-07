'Every Game Company' is Doing it? 'Arc Raiders' AI Scandal Explodes, Big Name CEO Suggests Hidden Truth

One should assume "every game company" is using AI, Nexon Co. Ltd. CEO Junghun Lee says. He is asking how companies can survive when “everyone is working with the same or similar technologies," maintaining that “human creativity” distinguishes exceptional games from mediocre ones.

Nexon CEO Defends Widespread AI Adoption in Gaming

Under fire for its use of artificial intelligence, Nexon's hit “Arc Raiders” game has ignited fierce debate over the ethical limits of AI in gaming.

Don't Miss:

The AI Marketing Platform Backed by Insiders from Google, Meta, and Amazon — Invest at $0.85/Share

Missed Tesla? EnergyX Is Tackling the Next $200 Billion Opportunity — Lithium

Following backlash over Nexon's publishing of Embark Studios’ extraction shooter, Lee earlier this month defended the technology’s role in game production in a interview with gaming news site Game*Spark. AI has “definitely improved efficiency," Lee told the outlet, adding that “it feels like the ‘average’ of games and live services is gradually improving."

Lee's perspective aligns with October statements from Embark Chief Creative Officer Stefan Strandberg, who told Eurogamer there are “no shortcuts to making great games” despite using AI to “assist in some content creation."

Industry Figures Push Back on Nexon CEO's Claims

Lee’s claims were called “normalization bullsh*t” on Bluesky by Strange Scaffold founder Xavier Nelson Jr. who said that “a lot of other studios” whether indie or AAA are not using generative AI.

Trending: Deloitte's #1 Fastest-Growing Software Company Lets Users Earn Money Just by Scrolling — Accredited Investors Can Still Get In at $0.50/Share.

AI in Games founder Tommy Thompson disputed Lee’s argument, posting on Bluesky, “very few [studios] have gone all in." He added, "These generous flourishing statements are in vogue especially in Japan, where the governments ‘AI Action Plan’ published last summer expects businesses to show they’re embracing the technology."

However, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney defended Lee’s position, posting in replies to Eurogamer’s review on X that “political opinions” should remain in opinion sections rather than reviews. Sweeny was then questioned about whether disliking AI constitutes a political stance, to which he responded affirmatively, arguing perspectives on AI's overall impact are speculative.

Embark Clarifies Its AI Usage in Arc Raiders

Embark hires and contracts voice actors specifically for AI use, which enables features like the "ping system" that can announce every item name, location, and compass direction, Embark Studios Design Director Virgil Watkins recently told video game magazine PCGamesN. Arc Raiders “in no way uses generative AI whatsoever," Watkins said, clarifying it uses “machine learning, or reinforcement learning."

See Also: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

The Arc Raiders Steam page states that procedural and AI tools help with content creation, but stresses that the final game reflects the creativity of the development team.

Major Publishers Embrace AI Strategies

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has told its workers to view the technology as “thought partners” while demanding employees train AI on their work, Business Insider reported. AI is "the very core of our business,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in September 2024, according to media reports.

Krafton Inc., a South Korean video game publisher, announced plans in October to invest $70 million to become an “AI-first company."

Meanwhile, Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) said it has outlined plans for incorporating AI in future games.

Read Next: Buffett's Secret to Wealth? Private Real Estate—Get Institutional Access Yourself

Image: Shutterstock