Death Threats, Infighting, And A $174K Salary: Why Congress Is Losing Members

The halls of Congress are going to look emptier soon — and not just because lawmakers have been spending fewer days in Washington. A growing number of House members are deciding that the job, despite its $174,000 annual salary and national influence, simply isn't worth the chaos anymore.

A Wave of Departures Hits the House

By late fall, at least 41 representatives have already announced they will not seek another term. Now, after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) surprise resignation, even more lawmakers — particularly Republicans — are weighing early exits.

Greene, once one of President Donald Trump's closest allies, announced that she'll leave office next month. Her decision followed a public breakdown in her relationship with Trump, disagreements over health care and foreign policy, and her support for releasing the Epstein files. Trump responded by calling her a "traitor" on Truth Social.

Her resignation isn't just grabbing headlines. It is sending a chill through the Republican conference.



"More explosive early resignations are coming," a senior GOP member reportedly told Punchbowl News. "It's a tinder box. Morale has never been lower. Mike Johnson will be stripped of his gavel and they will lose the majority before this term is out."

Threats, Turmoil, and a Difficult Workplace

Death threats and security concerns have surged, adding a new level of stress to a job already defined by intense scrutiny and long hours. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) told Axios that threats have weighed heavily on members and factored into decisions to resign. “It takes a toll on people,” he said.

At the same time, infighting within the House has intensified. Instead of focusing on legislation, much of the chamber's recent time has been spent on disciplinary fights, procedural workarounds, and internal disputes.

"We don't ever seem to be doing anything," Burchett said, summarizing the frustration felt on both sides of the aisle.

Tensions With the White House Add Pressure

Many Republican departures tie directly to growing dissatisfaction with the Trump White House. Members have described feeling pressured, ignored, or threatened when they break with leadership.

GOP members have pointed to clashes over the Epstein files, tariff policies, and proposed health care measures as signs that the relationship between House Republicans and the administration is fraying.

Greene's complaint echoed these concerns. She said that Congress had been "sidelined" by House Speaker Mike Johnson and the White House, a sentiment shared by Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) and other Republicans who say they feel boxed out of policymaking.

A Risky Moment for a Thin Majority

With the GOP holding just a 219–213 majority, even a few early resignations could trigger a series of special elections — potentially shifting the balance of power before the 2026 midterms. For now, lawmakers from both parties are watching to see who leaves next.

Image: Shutterstock