Dave Ramsey Says Applying For Jobs 'Doesn't Work' Unless You Know Someone Can Pull Your Resume 'Out of That Stack' & Take It to Hiring Manager

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey believes knowing someone at the company you're applying to is essential because employers receive so many CVs that qualified candidates are often overlooked.

During "The Ramsey Show," a caller told Ramsey and co-host Ken Coleman that she had been struggling for months to find a job in technology and engineering in Atlanta, while many of her friends had secured decent positions.

Don't Miss:

The ‘ChatGPT of Marketing' Just Opened a $0.85/Share Round — 10,000+ Investors Are Already In

Deloitte's #1 Fastest-Growing Software Company Lets Users Earn Money Just by Scrolling — Accredited Investors Can Still Get In at $0.50/Share.

"Applying for jobs doesn’t work unless you know somebody inside the building that takes your resume out of that stack that’s nine feet high," Ramsey said. "They can pull your resume out of the stack, walk it down the hall to their buddy and the hiring manager, and say, ‘I don't know if she'll work out, but at least take a look.'"

‘Doing Everything Digitally'

Ramsey said that part of the reason many young people are mostly applying for jobs online without building connections is that they "grew up doing everything digitally instead of relationally."

Trending: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

"An old childhood friend texted me and said a friend of a friend's daughter had her resume in the stack. Would I pull it out? We did. It didn't result in her being hired, but at least we let them look at it," Ramsey said.

Coleman told the caller that simply applying for jobs isn't enough because it's becoming increasingly difficult to get noticed. He mentioned a 2021 study that said 4 million qualified candidates went unnoticed by the companies they applied to because employers are using AI software to process the large volume of resumes they receive.

See Also: GM-Backed EnergyX Is Solving the Lithium Supply Crisis — Invest Before They Scale Global Production

Ramsey Thinks $40,000 for a Developer is ‘Awful'

The caller said she currently works as a developer earning about $40,000 a year, but is looking for better opportunities. Ramsey called the salary "awful" and said it "sucks." He and Coleman added that an entry-level developer should earn at least $75,000 to $85,000.

Ramsey told the caller that it should not be difficult for her to find jobs because there's a shortage of qualified developers.

"Developers are not hurting, there’s a shortage," he said. "I don’t know who told you the market has dried up for developers, there’s a shortage. I could hire five today if I could find them that were competent."

Read Next: Americans With a Financial Plan Can 4X Their Wealth — Get Your Personalized Plan from a CFP Pro

Image: Shutterstock