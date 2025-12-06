'Succession' Actress Dropped By Talent Agency After Nick Fuentes Podcast — Here's Why She Could Be Fine: Her Own Podcast Brings In Over $40K Monthly

Actress Dasha Nekrasova, best known for her role in HBO's “Succession,” has been dropped by her agency and a film project after her “Red Scare” podcast featured an unchallenged interview with far-right commentator Nick Fuentes, according to media reports.

However, a dive into the finances of her long-running side project reveals a potential safety net: her podcast's Patreon revenue has consistently generated tens of thousands of dollars per month, likely eclipsing what she earned from her acting career.

The Fuentes Fallout

Deadline reported that The Gersh Agency terminated its representation of Nekrasova after the Fuentes interview began circulating widely in Hollywood circles. Nekrasova's casting in the film "Iconoclast" was rescinded before contracts were finalized, according to Deadline.

The podcast episode in question saw Nekrasova and co-host Anna Khachiyan engage with Fuentes for over two and a half hours. Fuentes, an white supremacist and Holocaust denier, has in recent months seen his star rise. In the interview, he repeatedly touched on antisemitic tropes and included offensive commentary about other ethnic groups, the Holocaust and immigration.

Critics have accused the hosts of not challenging Fuentes on his views. Nekrasova began the interview by introducing herself as "such a fan."

The Fuentes interview was ultimately the tipping point in what had been a sustained, two-year campaign by producer and former actor Jonathan Daniel Brown for Gersh to drop Nekrasova. Brown had repeatedly emailed her agents at Gersh to warn them about the podcast's guests, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"You have someone [in Fuentes] that is calling for the expulsion and the deportation of all immigrants. This is somebody that actively hates Jewish people, that says Hitler was right, that the Holocaust was a hoax," Brown told The Hollywood Reporter. "And then you have [Nekrasova] supporting this."

Nekrasova responded to the backlash in a Nov. 21 interview with journalist Glenn Greenwald, defending the interview. “I had Nick on because he obviously was an ascendant figure in not just right-wing media but media in general,” she said. “Once they uncensored him he became incredibly prominent… To see his generational run, regardless of how you feel about him, was inspiring."

A Financial Lifeline in the Face of Cancellation

While the loss of agency representation and a film role is undoubtedly a professional blow, its financial impact may be muted. SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors, reports that nearly 86% of its members fail to earn enough from acting alone to qualify for union health insurance, which requires earnings in the $26,000 range.

Against this backdrop, the approximate $42,500 monthly revenue from the "Red Scare "Patreon — evenly split between two hosts — represents an income stream that places Nekrasova in a rarefied six-figure financial echelon compared to the average working actor.

The podcast, launched in 2018, began with a leftist "dirtbag" aesthetic but has increasingly platformed fringe right-wing figures, including Steve Bannon and alt-right writer Curtis Yarvin, as well as Fuentes. The shift alienated some of its original audience — and with them, a portion of its peak $57,000 monthly Patreon revenue in 2022 — but retained a loyal, paying niche following.

Image: Shutterstock