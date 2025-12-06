Dave Ramsey Says Those Who Don't Like 'Crook' Corporate America Should 'Quit' – 'Leave, Go Do Something Else'

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey believes that if someone disagrees with the practices of corporate America, they should leave their job instead of staying in a role they dislike.

Ramsey said to his followers in a video while driving that he is aware corporate companies aren’t always loyal to workers or treat them fairly. However, he believes loyalty to the company you work for is a key part of "personal integrity."

"If you don’t like them, if you think they’re a bunch of bozos, if you think they don’t have integrity, if you think they don’t pay enough, this is a free country," Ramsey said. "Quit, get out, stop, why do you keep working for someone that you think is a crook and that mistreats people? That says more about you than it does about them."

Don't Miss:

Fast Company Calls It a ‘Groundbreaking Step for the Creator Economy' — Investors Can Still Get In at $0.85/Share

7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

Ramsey highlighted the strong sense of loyalty earlier generations of Americans had to their companies by sharing a story about his grandfather, who worked at Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) for 38 years. According to Ramsey, his grandfather once discovered aluminum foil from Reynolds, then a competitor of Alcoa, in his mother's cabinets and became angry.

"He took the Reynolds wrap and pulled it all out all over the backyard, went through her cabinets and threw out everything that was Reynolds wrap in her cabinets and said, ‘Alcoa Aluminum has supported this family for decades and you will not dishonor that.'"

Ramsey admitted his grandfather's reaction was "a little overboard," but said a "little dose" of that approach would be "good" for Americans today. He thinks the idea that the company you work for helps put food on your table, sends your kids to school, and provides them with clothing is "missing" in today's culture.

Trending: Deloitte's #1 Fastest-Growing Software Company Lets Users Earn Money Just by Scrolling — Accredited Investors Can Still Get In at $0.50/Share.

‘Go Do Something Else'

Ramsey strongly advised against staying in a job you hate or aren't proud of. He said many people who work for his company take breaks or leave to start their own businesses, and "all of that is fine."

"When you no longer trust leadership and you’re no longer proud of it, that’s God speaking to you, he’s yelling at you, he’s saying I have something else for you," Ramsey said. "Leave, go do something else."

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock