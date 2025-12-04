Monster's 'Girly' Energy Drink Reveal Riddled With Big Promises – But Not Everyone Loves The Name

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) is preparing to launch a new energy drink brand specifically designed for female consumers, marking the company’s latest strategic move in an increasingly competitive market segment.

FLRT Brand Details and Launch Timeline

Monster is entering the female-focused energy drink space with FLRT, a new zero sugar brand rolling out in early 2026, CEO Hilton Schlosberg said on the company’s Q3 earnings call last month. The drink launches with four flavors including Strawberry Fling, Guava Lava, Berry Tempting, and Sunset Squeeze, with each 12-ounce can containing 200 mg of caffeine. “Innovation remains central to our long-term growth strategy,” Schlosberg stated in his announcement.

The product also promotes functional benefits such as collagen support, skin and hair support, and immunity support, according to the official FLRT website. The brand was born from the idea that energy should be “as vibrant, fearless, and fun as the women who drink it” and made with “better-for-you ingredients” and zero sugar, FLRT says.

Other releases on the calendar include Monster Energy Ultra Punk Punch in March, and Full Throttle Red Apple and NOS Grand Prix Guava in April, beverage industry news outlet BevNET reported.

FLRT arrives as the category continues to grow, with brands like Alani Nu and Bloom driving significant momentum across retail and social platforms, BevNET said. The beverage is set to reach markets around the same time as Liquid Death’s first energy drink, which is set to bring the sparkling water brand into the market for the first time.

Financial Performance

Net sales were up 16.8% in the Q3 to $2.2 billion, with Monster Energy enjoying a 17.7% sales spike, the company reported. Year-to-date net sales rose 8.5% to $6.16 billion.The brand’s presence continued to grow internationally in Q3, with net sales to customers outside the U.S. increasing 23.3% in the quarter to $937.1 million, up from $760 million in the same period last year.

Twenty-five percent of Monster consumers over the last 12 months are new to the category, with rising coffee prices sparking a shift in caffeine preferences, Schlosberg said during the earnings call, citing internal consumer research in Western Europe. The company is increasing prices this month, Schlosberg added without specifying by how much. This comes after a 5% price increase last year, according to Schlosberg.

