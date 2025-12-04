EBay's New Sports Card Price Guide Could Change The Game for Collectors

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is rolling out a comprehensive pricing tool designed to revolutionize how trading card collectors navigate the marketplace.

New Pricing Tool Targets Trading Card Collectors

The online marketplace giant is introducing a price guide for trading cards that draws on actual marketplace data from completed and paid transactions, collectible news site CLLCT reported last week. The feature offers "a clearer view of everything from rarity to real market value," eBay Vice President and General Manager of global collectibles Adam Ireland reportedly said in a statement.

Collectors will access the feature through the “My eBay” section of the mobile application, where they can scan cards using their phone’s camera to retrieve pricing information, according to CLLCT. The tool accommodates both raw and graded cards while providing two years of eBay transaction history, including accepted Best Offers. It currently exists in an “Early Access” phase, CLLCT said, with eBay yet to announce a complete release date.

Addressing Pricing Data Challenges in Trading Cards

The trading card sector has historically struggled with pricing data accuracy, forcing collectors to depend on third-party applications such as Card Ladder or Market Movers for tracking individual cards or entire collections, CLLCT said.

The platform in May 2024 announced plans to integrate grading data into auction listings through its partnership with Professional Sports Authenticator.

EBay subsequently added a feature in March enabling collectors to send eligible cards for grading through PSA after purchasing on the platform, according to CLLCT. These cards are included in eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee service, which requires sellers to submit cards for inspection by PSA before shipping to buyers.

"Grading is a core part of the trading card hobby," eBay U.S. Collectibles general manager Ron Jaiven told CLLCT in March, calling the company's new process for authentication "seamless." Meanwhile, PSA president Ryan Hoge told CLLCT the feature was "a logical next step."

Collectibles Drive eBay's Strong Q3 Growth

Collectibles were the strongest growth driver among eBay's three focus categories in Q3, eBay CEO Jamie Iannone said on the company's earnings call last month. CFO Peggy Alford reiterated on the call Q3 revenue of $2.8 billion, marking a 9% increase year-over-year on an as-reported basis.

Trading cards, including sports and trading card games, fueled the year-over-year collectibles growth, Iannone said on the call, with Pokémon's gross merchandise value posted triple-digit year-over-year gains for the third straight quarter.

EBay remains the largest secondary-market seller of trading cards, according to Card Ladder's Industry page, which recorded more than $290 million in eBay trading card sales in September.

High-Value Trading Card Sales Highlight Market Potential

A 2003 Panini Mega Craques Cristiano Ronaldo rookie soccer card graded PSA 10 sold on eBay for $154,186 on Nov. 6, Card Ladder reported. On Nov. 16, a 2018 Panini Kaboom! Lamar Jackson football card graded PSA 10 sold for $8,700. A 2019 Panini Prizm Color Blast Patrick Mahomes football card graded PSA 10 sold last year for $3,600.

Image: Shutterstock