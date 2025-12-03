EXCLUSIVE: Acorns CEO Noah Kerner Shares How Gen Z Can Build Smart Money Habits And Ease Their Financial Anxiety

Gen Z is dealing with financial anxiety due to rising costs, insufficient savings, and debt, and smart money habits may be the answer. Acorns CEO Noah Kerner shared with Benzinga how Gen Z can reduce money stress and build long-term wealth. Luckily, many Gen Z individuals are already taking action, according to Kerner.

"This generation isn't waiting for a fix—they’re leaning into self-reliance and building their own path to wealth, one small action at a time," Kerner told Benzinga. "They see the challenges clearly and are taking control of their financial futures where they can."

Gen Z Knows That No One Will Save Them

Part of financial anxiety stems from Gen Z believing that no one will save them. Kerner highlighted several findings from Acorns' 2025 Money Matters Report, including more than half of 18-35 year olds "think Social Security may be gone by the time they're eligible."

"72% of 18–35-year-olds believe they'll need to rely completely on themselves for retirement," he told Benzinga. "That's not a lack of confidence; it's a clear recognition that systems like Social Security may not be there to support them in the end."

Gen Z is fully aware of the financial challenges they face, but stressing over them can be counterproductive. The report found that a lack of savings is the top concern for Gen Z, while debt is the primary issue for millennials.

Invest Regularly And Stick With It

Kerner's money habits revolved around investing to compound your wealth over time. Having money work for you in your sleep can eventually outpace your annual earnings. It takes a while to reach that point, which is why Kerner emphasized having a long-term perspective.

"Even a few dollars a day can add up to a lot over the long term," he told Benzinga. "Remember, that it's all about time in the market. If you don't invest and just keep your money in cash, you're losing out to inflation. Investing is about having a long-term horizon and being consistent with your approach. Be patient. Slow and steady wins the race."

It's easy to invest money when it's going up, but market corrections and crashes can test the most experienced investors. Kerner encouraged staying committed to the market and riding the dips.

"Don’t let fear and anxiety pull you out of the market during turbulence," he told Benzinga. "We know that every downturn in history has ended in an upturn. Stick with it. Data shows that missing just the 10 best days in the market over 20 years can cut your returns in half."

Ignore The Hype

Kerner said that picking up a side hustle can be great for extra cash, but if you aren't investing your money, you're still losing to inflation. However, chasing speculative assets can be just as bad for your finances. Aiming for a big home run can result in significant losses, especially for investors who engage in high-risk assets like short-dated options.

"As alluring as it is, try to ignore the hype," Kerner said. "There really is no such thing as a get-rich-quick scheme. Play the long game. Build simple, automated habits that will pay off over decades. What you invest consistently now in a diversified portfolio — even just a few dollars a day — will do more for your future than any high-stakes gamble."

Automated money transfers can deter investors from making speculative investments. Those types of transfers move money into your portfolio without you having to log into your brokerage account. That way, your net worth can grow in the background while you focus on boosting your income.

Image: Shutterstock