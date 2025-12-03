Former Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor's Startup Sierra Hits $100M ARR, Powers 95% Of Black Friday Shoppers

Former Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) co-CEO Bret Taylor’s artificial intelligence startup Sierra announced on Nov. 21 that it crossed $100 million in annual recurring revenue within seven quarters of its early 2024 launch.

According to Sierra, its AI agents handle customer interactions for more than 95% of Black Friday shoppers across the U.S.

Enterprise Giants Embrace AI Customer Service Platform

Sierra said that companies often focus on quick resolutions, while deeper engagement requires sustained attention across many touchpoints. Sierra's goal centers on helping large enterprises deliver dependable service across daily interactions so clients feel supported throughout the entire journey.

Sierra's client roster includes brands with long histories in the U.S. market including ADT (NYSE:ADT) , SoFi Technologies. (NASDAQ:SOFI) , Wayfair (NYSE:W) , Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Cigna (NYSE:CI) .

The company also shared details about the scale of its client base, saying that around 50% of the organizations using Sierra surpass $1 billion in annual revenue, while one-fifth reach more than $10 billion each year.

AI Adoption Across Key Sectors Including Healthcare, Media, Fintech

The platform handles tasks ranging from identity checks for patients through product return support, credit card workflows, and mortgage processes. Homebuyers using the Rocket Mortgage digital tool powered by Sierra's platform complete the process at a rate four times higher than other groups, according to the company.

Sierra said its reach covers a large share of key sectors within the U.S.. The company reported coverage that rises above 50% of the families receiving healthcare within the country.

Sierra also said that its platform supports a significant portion of media-related activity and nearly three-quarters of core financial technology functions, starting with banking and continuing through payment systems, insurance work, and investment activity.

Agent Data Platform Drives Sales Beyond Support Functions

Sierra described its Agent Data Platform as a system built to store context from past interactions, giving each AI agent a way to move beyond basic support tasks into areas linked to revenue growth, such as sales outreach, loyalty work, and long-term client retention.

The company framed this capability as a core part of how large brands can strengthen relationships through continuous, consistent service.

The platform operates across phone lines, interactive voice response systems, website chat windows, WhatsApp channels, email gateways, and more than 30 languages. Sierra also confirmed that users can place these agents on AI-centered distribution channels that include ChatGPT.

The platform also includes security controls and compliance layers designed to meet expectations in highly regulated fields such as financial services and healthcare. Sierra presented these features as essential for Fortune-scale organizations that manage sensitive data under tight oversight requirements.

Sierra raised $350 million in September through a round led by Greenoaks, a funding that placed its valuation at $10 billion.

Image: Imagn