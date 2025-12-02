'I Should've Bought Half Of It' 'Shark Tank' Investors Reveal The Secrets Of Their Favorite Investments

"Shark Tank" investors usually like to talk about their most successful investments, but a few recently took the time to rewatch and reminisce about their most emotionally fulfilling business decisions on the show.

The reaction video was uploaded to the show's official YouTube channel.

The investors, along with one of the founders featured in the video, shared what they were thinking during the pitches and provided viewers with a few behind-the-scenes secrets.

Barbara Corcoran and Cousins Maine Lobster

Cousins Maine Lobster received a $55,000 investment from Barbara Corcoran in exchange for 15% equity of the franchise food truck business that primarily serves lobster rolls.

"I should've bought half of it," Corcoran said in the video.

Corcoran was the only investor who didn't pull out of consideration during the company's pitch. The other investors pulled out after asking founders Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis about the company's finances.

That actually worked in Tselikis's and Lomac's favor as Corcoran was the only investor the two were interested in, Lomac said in the video.

"We had targeted Barbara going into this," he said, adding that they asked producers to change their appearance date so Corcoran would be on the show. "We really, really wanted Barbara."

Corcoran was interested in the company from the start of their pitch. "The minute I laid eyes on those guys I couldn't wait to hear what they had to say," she said.

Cousins Maine Lobster now has 85 trucks in more than 30 states and has made more than $1 billion since its founding in 2012, the company announced earlier this year.

Kevin O'Leary and Lovepop

"Mr. Wonderful" Kevin O'Leary was initially skeptical of 3D greeting card company Lovepop, he said in the YouTube video.

"We're in the middle of a digital revolution," he said. "Who needs a card? That's what I was wrong about."

O'Leary invested $300,000 in exchange for 15% of the company.

"Turns out that was one of my best deals ever," he said. "It's worth 10x that now, maybe 20."

He wasn't the only Shark interested in Lovepop. Investor Robert Herjavec offered an identical investment but the founders decided to go with O'Leary.

"Eat that, Robert," O'Leary said in the video.

Lovepop's annual revenue is $168.9 million, according to RocketReach.

Daymond John and Mo's Bows

One of Daymond John's favorite "Shark Tank" memories is the time he convinced Mo's Bows founder Moziah “Mo” Bridges to refuse his and other investors' financial offers. Instead, John offered to mentor the then-11-year-old entrepreneur on how to build his company.

"I think the mentoring is way more valuable than the money," John said during the episode.

Bridges reminded John of himself as a child because he built the bow tie company with his mother and grandmother.

"That's exactly my story," John said in the reaction video. "That's me when I was 12 years old."

Mo's Bows has sold more than $700,000 since its founding and has partnerships with the NBA, Cole Haan, Bloomingdale’s, the Home Shopping Network, and Neiman Marcus, according to its website.

Image: Shutterstock