Google Faces New Rival In Taiwan—GMI Cloud Announces Nvidia-Powered $500 Million AI Data Center With 2M Tokens Per Second

GMI Cloud, a graphics processing unit-as-a-Service provider and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Cloud Partner, announced on Nov. 17 that it will open a $500 million AI factory in Taiwan.

The facility will serve as critical infrastructure for the region, allowing enterprises to train and deploy artificial intelligence models at massive scale. Once operational, the site can be expected to handle nearly 2 million tokens every second.

The announcement positions GMI Cloud alongside Google, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) , and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the race to dominate Asia’s cloud computing landscape, according to Bloomberg.

GMI Cloud Taiwan Facility Features 7,000 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs Across 96 Racks

The Mountain View, California-based startup's 16-megawatt AI factory will operate using 7,000 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs distributed across 96 high-density GB300 NVL72 racks, the company said.

The infrastructure also incorporates Nvidia’s NVLink, Quantum InfiniBand, and Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, as well as BlueField data processing units. GMI Cloud said it designed the facility specifically for large-scale inference, fine-tuning, and multi-modal workloads.

“This data center is intended to become the blueprint for the heart of Asia’s AI future,” GMI Cloud CEO Alex Yeh said in the company's statement. “With thousands of next-generation NVIDIA GPUs running in synchrony, our AI infrastructure helps turn the world’s AI visions into reality.”

Trend Micro, Wistron, And TECO Among First Enterprise Customers For Taiwan AI Factory

GMI Cloud said that several well-known companies are already committed to the first round of work at the new Taiwan site.

Trend Micro plans to run its cyber simulations on the system so it can model threats in a controlled digital environment. Wistron, which builds hardware for global clients and holds an early stake in GMI Cloud, plans to create new factory tools with support from the center, using computer vision, predictive upkeep, and digital replicas of production lines.

Lastly, TECO Electric & Machinery will support power needs and broader system setup while exploring energy service products that depend on the computing strength inside the facility.

“AI factories are where intelligence is produced — turning data into insight and innovation for the future,” Nvidia Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific Raymond Teh said in GMI Cloud's statement. “GMI Cloud’s AI factory infrastructure will help continue the region’s leadership in AI infrastructure and innovation.”

GMI Cloud Partners With $8 Billion Startup Reflection AI On Sovereign Computing Initiatives

In a separate announcement on Nov. 20, GMI Cloud said that the company entered a new collaboration with Reflection AI, a research group focused on large-scale autonomous systems. Reflection AI reached an $8 billion valuation after a $2 billion capital infusion, according to media reports.

Reflection AI plans to run advanced model training on GMI Cloud's GPU clusters in the U.S., with both groups studying ways to expand their work across large AI factory projects and sovereign-level AI programs.

"Contributing our support and expertise to the future of cutting-edge innovation like Reflection AI is what makes us the global leader in computing infrastructure," Yeh said in the company's statement. "Our mission is simple: ensure every AI and ML company that partners with us wins their market."

Image: Shutterstock