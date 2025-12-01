'Worse Than Being Ghosted.' Job Seekers Slam Silent Hiring Freezes as Federal Reserve Says AI Now Replacing Entry-Level Jobs Across the U.S.

For job seekers slogging through months of interviews, callbacks, and follow-ups, there's one thing worse than being ghosted: getting the job — and then losing it to a hiring freeze.

"I got the job, and then didn't," one applicant wrote on Reddit after learning their offer had been yanked at the last minute. The interview was real. The recruiter was excited. The team "loved" the candidate's background. But before the official offer could land, the company pulled the plug due to a sudden hiring freeze. "It's almost worse than being ghosted," the applicant added.

They're not alone. One person said they were told their literal "dream job" was placed on indefinite hold. Another went through a four-hour interview, met the full team — only to be left with nothing but silence. "This hurts more," one wrote, "because the job was real."

What many suspected is now confirmed: companies are slamming the brakes on hiring, even after making verbal offers. And this time, it's not just anecdotal frustration — it's backed by official data.

According to the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book, a national survey of business conditions across the central bank's 12 districts, "employment declined slightly over the current period," with about half of districts reporting weaker labor demand. Hiring freezes were named explicitly, alongside strategies like "replacement-only hiring," attrition, and reduced hours.

In Kansas, part of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's 10th District, the Beige Book noted that community contacts observed a softening labor market and greater risk aversion among employers. Layoffs in both the private and public sectors were leading to an influx of overqualified applicants for a limited number of open roles, making it harder for displaced workers to secure jobs comparable to their previous ones.

Rather than expanding headcount, companies were "investing more in upskilling current workers in lieu of hiring," though that training often failed to result in advancement or higher pay. At the same time, workers were hesitant to pursue external training programs without a clear link to wage increases. And amid the uncertainty, "workers were less likely to leave current jobs due to the tighter job market."

The report also addressed another reality that job seekers have been bracing for: artificial intelligence is quietly replacing entry-level roles. Several firms across districts said AI tools were productive enough to "curb new hiring." It's not a hypothetical future anymore — it's already here.

For those stuck in the hiring maze, the frustration isn't just about rejection. It's about the ambiguity. Did someone cheaper accept the role? Did the budget evaporate mid-offer? Is it on hold or gone for good? Many never get a straight answer — just a long pause, or nothing at all.

The Beige Book doesn't need to mention "ghosting" to confirm the trend. Its data paints a picture of an increasingly cautious labor market, where job listings shrink, hiring freezes multiply, and companies hesitate — even when they've found their ideal candidate.

And that hesitation has consequences. For job seekers, it means dozens of interviews that go nowhere. Hundreds of applications with no reply. Months of effort, followed by radio silence.

"They told me I was a perfect fit," one said. "Then they told me no one could be hired. That uncertainty feels worse than a rejection."

Now, the Federal Reserve is quietly saying the part everyone else has been living through: the job may be real, the interview may go great — but none of it guarantees a finish line.

