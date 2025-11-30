From 'The Simple Life' To 11:11 Media, Paris Hilton Has Built Her Personal Brand By Focusing On These Two Things

Paris Hilton has been a household name since the premiere of her reality TV show, "The Simple Life," in 2003. Now, a serial entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of global media brand 11:11 Media, Hilton has managed to leverage her personal brand into serious success by focusing on two things: authenticity and kindness.

"For a long time, I felt like people had an idea of who I was that didn't reflect the real me," she told CNBC recently. "Early in my career, I leaned into the character I created on ‘The Simple Life,' but behind the scenes, I was laser-focused on building my brand."

"I've learned that the best way to overcome being underestimated is to let your work speak for itself and to show up authentically," she added.

The businesswoman doesn't just preach authenticity, she practices it– and expects her staff to practice it too. She told CNBC she intentionally seeks out employees who are authentic, creative, passionate, and kind.

"Kindness is non-negotiable for me," she said. "It shows people's true character, and I want my brand and everyone who represents it to lead with kindness."

An up-and-coming media magnate

At the 2025 Changemakers Summit in April, Hilton said that she wanted to turn 11:11 Media "into the next Disney."

"I think the way Bob Iger sees Disney is the way I see 11:11 Media, where it really puts together commerce and community, and built this whole ecosystem that involves everything from television to videos to audio to products to the metaverse and beyond," she said.

11:11 Media is a significant redirection for Hilton, who has previously focused most of her energy on products, brand deals, and her career as a DJ. However, she told the Changemakers' audience she wasn't worried about finding consumer support for the project

"Everything I do is really authentic to me," she said. "Everything I do really is just very true to my brand."

Making a real impact

However, earlier this month, Hilton told CNBC that she doesn't believe it’s enough to just build successful businesses and brands. She wants to have a real impact.

Over the past several years, she has used her position to shine a light on issues like child welfare, and juvenile justice and education systems. In 2024, she appeared before Congress to support the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act, which was signed into law last December.

"Impact shouldn't be an afterthought; it should be part of your mission from the very beginning," Hilton told CNBC, adding that the second hire she made at 11:11 Media was the company's head of impact.

"I'd also encourage young entrepreneurs to think creatively about impact and truly listen to the communities they want to serve," she continued. "When you have a platform or influence, you can inspire your audience to take action alongside you, and that's a powerful way to create lasting change."

Image: Shutterstock