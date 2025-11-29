Despite Trump Ties, The 'Other' Kushner Couple Built A Democratic Power Brand

During a 2020 "Project Runway" critique, contestant Tyler Neasloney made a last-ditch effort to defend his much-maligned design. He asked supermodel host Karlie Kloss if she would wear his dress to “dinner with the Kushners” — a pointed reference not to the outfit, but to Kloss' politically contentious brother-in-law.

Neasloney apologized and said the remark had "no hidden agenda," but regardless, the non-sequitur name-drop highlighted the narrow catwalk that Kloss and her husband, Josh Kushner, must constantly tread being linked by blood and marriage to one of the nation's most prominent Republican families.

Yet, despite the challenges of navigating the intense scrutiny that comes with the Kushner name, the couple have managed to build a personal and professional brand rooted in liberal values. They have also achieved staggering financial success — surpassing even that of fellow billionaire and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.

A Financial Powerhouse, Separate from Politics

Josh Kushner's identity in the business world is not defined by his brother’s political career or family's real estate empire, but rather by his savvy as a venture capitalist. He founded Thrive Capital in 2009, and through prescient early bets on companies like Instagram, Spotify and Slack, he amassed a financial empire.

According to Forbes, Thrive now manages $25 billion in assets, and a January 2023 funding round valued the firm at $5.3 billion. The success shot Kushner to a personal net worth of $5.2 billion, exceeding that of his brother and making him one of the wealthiest young people in the U.S.

Unlike the first Trump administration, Jared Kushner has no official role in the second administration. But his proximity then didn’t hamper Josh Kushner’s deal-making. "I haven’t yet seen an instance of anyone hesitating to take money from Josh because of the affiliation with his brother," famed investor Marc Andreessen told Forbes in 2017.

Alleged Family Friction Over ‘Shiksa' Kloss

The political divergence may have been just one facet of a deeper familial rift, based on the account of journalist and "Kushner, Inc." author Vicky Ward, Town & Country reported in 2021. Ward alleged that Josh Kushner's relationship with Kloss was a significant source of conflict.

Ward reported that the family patriarch, Charles Kushner, allegedly told Josh that Kloss was "not the right person," with sources citing her not being Jewish at the time as a key point of disapproval. Jared Kushner allegedly shared the sentiment. According to Ward's sources, the Kushner family even forbade Josh from bringing the Victoria's Secret model from family holidays.

The book suggested the family's view was also shaped by Kloss’s perceived pedigree, seeing her as less suitable than “real estate royalty” Ivanka Trump.

A Deliberate Distance and a Shared Empire

Politically, the ‘other' Kushner couple has not shied away from drawing a clear dividing political line. In 2016, Kloss publicly supported Hillary Clinton, while a spokesperson for Josh told Esquire he was a “lifelong Democrat” who did not vote for Trump. Their activism extended to gun control at the 2018 March for Our Lives, a cause to which Kushner donated $50,000, Axios reported.

Still, their political stances require a careful balancing act. Kloss addressed the “complications” in a 2018 Vogue interview. “I’ve had to make decisions based on my own moral compass — forget what the public says, forget social media,” she said. “I’ve chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications.”

Their political contributions continue to align with their stated values. Federal Election Comission data from the 2024 election cycle shows Kushner contributed $250,000 to the Growth Democrats PAC, while Kloss made significant donations to several Democratic congressional campaigns.

Through a decade together, three children and a polarizing political era, Josh Kushner and Karlie Kloss have crafted a formidable power couple. They have built a multibillion dollar financial portfolio, a growing media empire and a public identity as staunch Democrats.

Ultimately, their story is less about the family they married into, and more about the powerful brand they built for themselves.

Image: Shutterstock