Making Things 5% Better: Friend CEO Avi Schiffmann On The Value Of His Wearable AI Device

The Friend pendant, a wearable AI device designed to be a companion for users, has garnered some particularly harsh feedback this year. The company's CEO says he's not fazed by the response.

"I think everyone deserves to have a close confidant in their lives that really supports what they're up to," Friend CEO Avi Schiffmann told CNN. "I really wanted to bottle up the best relationships I've had in my life."

Fit for the loneliness crisis

When activated, the Friend device listens to users' surroundings and conversations. It then provides feedback and tips through the paired smartphone app.

Schiffmann told CNN he was inspired to create the device, which began shipping to customers earlier this year, after realizing that some people weren't lucky enough to experience close friendships.

About 8% of adults say they have no close friends, according to a Pew Research Center study from 2023. Men, it seems, fare a little worse, with 25% of those between the ages of 18 and 34 reporting that they often feel lonely, according to a Gallup poll, compared to just 18% of women in the same age cohort.

Making the world 5% better

While he acknowledges that Friend isn't going to fix the loneliness crisis singlehandedly, Schiffmann said he's heard from some users who say they are "building something that's so emotional" with the devices.

He also feels that his application of AI technology is one that will have a meaningful impact on society and can truly make things 5% better.

"I worked on this category because I think it is the most influential thing that will happen with computers over the next decade," he told CNN. "I think that the prejudice of it will kind of go away over time because it's just so convenient and so useful for so many people."

"Everyone is so focused on productivity and, like, making us do things 5% better, but you're not going to change the world that much if you make it slightly easier to order a pizza," he continued.

Friend's detractors

Not everyone agrees with Schiffmann's take on his AI devices. This fall, Friend spent nearly $1 million on subway ads in New York City, CNN reports. A large portion of those signs were torn down or defaced with slogans like "AI is not your friend" or "Talk to your neighbor."

For many, Friend encapsulates the worst applications of AI, from privacy concerns to its potential to replace human relationships and connections.

Schiffmann has tried to assuage these concerns by telling users that Friend recordings are encrypted and aren't stored anywhere long-term. He's also informally promised that he won't sell the device to larger tech companies that may use it to unscrupulously gather data on users.

The company is still in its early stages, and not all of the kinks that come with widespread adoption have been worked out, but Schiffmann told CNN he's confident that the "pros of it significantly outweigh the cons."

"[Friend is] a responsibility, but it's something I'm going to continue working on for the next decade," he said. "I'm trying my hardest, I suppose."

