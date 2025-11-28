'Zoom Rooms Are More Than Just An Ikea Desk and Chair' — How Virtual Meetings Are Shaping Home Design

Six years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped how and where Americans work, Zoom rooms are among the most sought-after amenities for homebuyers who are prioritizing dedicated professional spaces for virtual communication, according to the New York Post.

More than just a standard home office, a Zoom room is a dedicated space designed for comfortable, professional videoconferencing. It's the hub for everything from co-worker check-ins and remote schooling logins for children to casual virtual family gatherings.

The demand for the niche feature is surging. Listings mentioning a Zoom room in their description have jumped 56.5%, Realtor.com reported, and are selling at a median price of $514,990.

Zoom rooms are now even higher in demand than custom built-ins and trendy pickleball courts, according to that report.

"The shift to working from home brought with it a surge of demand for Peloton space, dedicated home offices, and, yes, Zoom rooms that are more than just an Ikea desk and chair," Keller Williams Capital Properties real estate agent Cedric Stewart told Realtor.com.

Given the intense market interest, real estate experts are advising homeowners on how to convert existing space to meet the new need, whether for personal use or to attract prospective buyers.

A full, dedicated room isn't always necessary. A functional videoconferencing area can be carved out of small spaces, including a sliver under the stairs, an alcove in a bedroom or a section of the dining room or foyer.

Tips designers offer to create a comfortable and functional Zoom room include ensuring the dedicated area has strong Wi-Fi, minimizing clutter and optimizing lighting and seating.

"Keep personal objects, laundry and toys out of camera view as people tend to judge you on Zoom the way they would in person," Karen Gray-Pasted, owner of Design Solutions KGP, told Realtor.com.

As for lighting, Design Dudes founder Drew Henry recommends choosing a space next to a window to maximize natural light.

Investing in an adjustable, ergonomic chair is the key to ensuring the face is positioned correctly for the camera and microphone. Designers suggest choosing a chair with smooth-rolling wheels or casters to allow for silent movement during long calls.

