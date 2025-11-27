Seven Restaurants, A Giant Showroom, And Collaborative Labs: Ford's New HQ Is Built To Attract AI And Software Talent

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) is turning a major page in its history. For the first time since the Eisenhower era, the company is moving its headquarters—an effort designed not only to modernize its workspace but also to appeal to the tech and AI experts reshaping the auto industry.

A Headquarters Built for Ford's Future

Ford announced that the new Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, spans 2.1 million square feet, doubling the size of the company's longtime home known as "The Glass House." The move is just three miles away, but Ford leaders say the change reflects a much bigger shift in how the company wants to operate and who it hopes to attract.

"Ford wants a new headquarters building that reflects who they think they are and who they want to be going forward," University of Michigan business professor Erik Gordon told the Associated Press. "They don’t want to viewed as the car company from yesterday. They want to be viewed as a car company for tomorrow."

Gordon added that Ford needs to attract and compete for new kinds of employees, like software engineers and AI specialists, and this new building will set the mood for them.

Inside the ‘Crown Jewel': A Showroom Built for Decision-Making

One of the standout features of the new HQ is a dramatic vehicle showroom. "Some of us joke that it feels like the James Bond villain’s lair," Jennifer Kolstad, Ford Land's global design and brand director, told AP. The space includes floor turntables, massive LED displays, and adaptable lighting designed to mimic natural conditions anywhere in the world.

According to Kolstad, the showroom isn't just for display. It plays a central role in product development, giving executives and design teams a shared place to evaluate and make decisions on future vehicles.

Six Design Studios and Full-Scale Prototyping Labs

The building brings together design and engineering teams that were previously spread out. Ford says that the six identical studios—organized around customer themes like Build, Thrill, and Adventure—are fully equipped for clay modeling, milling, and high-tech prototyping. Large freight elevators and thick concrete floors allow employees to move full-size vehicles between work areas.

Ford says this setup speeds up development, allowing teams to test ideas more quickly and collaborate more easily.

A Campus Built for Collaboration

Ford's new headquarters is also designed to bring employees physically closer. Once the full campus is complete in 2027, more than 14,000 employees will work within a 15-minute walk of the main building, with thousands more located a short drive away. This is a sharp contrast to The Glass House, where executives were largely separated from employees.

The building's layout adds more opportunities for teams to meet and share ideas, Ford says. Energy Rooms, for example, are oversized meeting spaces large enough to hold full vehicles. Collaboration zones, a tech lounge, and even a library area offer flexible spots for informal work.

Food, Coffee, and Hospitality-Focused Spaces

Ford also paid close attention to the employee experience. The 160,000-square-foot Gallery Hall includes seven restaurants ranging from Mediterranean to pizza. A mezzanine-level café offers craft coffee, pastries, and small-group seating.

Ford leaders say this blend of hospitality, workspace flexibility, and modern design is meant to inspire employees—and help the company compete for tech talent that expects cutting-edge workplaces.

