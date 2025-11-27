Elon Musk Tells Bill Gates To End His Massive Tesla Short After 8 Years—Says He 'Bet On Tesla Dying' And Tried To 'Make $500 Million From Its Demise'

Elon Musk just sent a reminder to Bill Gates—and it wasn't a friendly one.

After Microsoft co-founder Gates offloaded billions in stock, Tesla CEO Musk jumped into the conversation with the subtlety of a steel-toed boot. The short? Still an issue. The feud? Very much alive.

On Nov. 15, the stock tracking account Barchart posted on X: "Bill Gates Foundation dumped 65% of its Microsoft $MSFT position for a total of $8.8 Billion Wut?"

Don't Miss:

The AI Marketing Platform Backed by Insiders from Google, Meta, and Amazon — Invest at $0.86/Share

Bill Gates Invests Billions in Green Tech — This Tree-Free Material Could Be the Next Big Breakthrough

The tweet included a screenshot of the foundation's Q3 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming a reduction of 17,073,499 shares, representing a 64.91% drop.

Tesla Owners Silicon Valley reposted the tweet and wrote:

"Dang, Bill is covering his $TSLA short."

That was all it took to get a response from Musk.

"If Gates hasn't fully closed out the crazy short position he has held against Tesla for ~8 years, he had better do so soon," Musk replied the following morning.

Trending: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

The bad blood between Musk and Gates dates back to that short. Gates previously confirmed in Walter Isaacson's 2023 biography of Musk that he had shorted Tesla and that the move didn't sit well with Musk.

"Once he heard I'd shorted the stock, he was super mean to me," Gates told Isaacson.

"But he's super mean to so many people, so you can't take it too personally."

Musk did not take the short lightly. In an X post from September 2023, he explained why. Taking out a short position against Tesla, as Gates did, results in the highest return only if a company goes bankrupt! Gates placed a massive bet on Tesla dying when our company was at one of its weakest moments several years ago," he wrote.

Musk continued, warning that shorts like Gates' have real-world impact on retail investors. "Such a big short position also drives the stock down for everyday investors," he wrote. "To the best of my knowledge, Gates still has that massive bet against Tesla on the table."

See Also: Missed Tesla? EnergyX Is Tackling the Next $200 Billion Opportunity — Lithium

Musk also called out Gates for attempting to engage him on climate-related philanthropy while allegedly still holding the position.

"The lack of self-awareness and hypocrisy of Gates who had the nerve to ask me to donate to his mostly window-dressing environmental causes, while simultaneously aiming to make $500M from Tesla's demise, boggles the mind."

There's been no public confirmation from Gates that he's closed the short. But Musk appears convinced that it's still active—and with this latest Microsoft sale, he used the opportunity to put Gates back on blast.

The Gates Foundation's Microsoft selloff may have had nothing to do with Tesla. But for Musk, any headline with Gates and stock moves in the same sentence seems to be more than enough reason to re-ignite one of the most personal finance feuds in tech.

Read Next: Wall Street's $12B Real Estate Manager Is Opening Its Doors to Individual Investors — Without the Crowdfunding Middlemen

Image: USA Today Network