This Veteran Trader Who Predicted Brexit Says AI Is 'The Biggest Thing We'll Ever See'—And He's Betting Millions on It

The artificial intelligence revolution isn’t just another tech cycle—it’s the defining economic event of our lifetime, according to investor Chris Camillo, who says the current moment presents an asymmetric risk-reward opportunity that dwarfs concerns about short-term market volatility.

Camillo, founder and CEO of TickerTags and a trader featured in Jack Schwager's Unknown Market Wizards—a book profiling top-performing, under-the-radar traders—shared his high-conviction AI thesis on the "Iced Coffee Hour" podcast with hosts Graham Stephan and Jack Selby. He warned that AI is advancing "100 times faster than the internet" and will reshape entire industries over the next two to four decades.

“This is the biggest thing that we will likely ever see in our lives,” Camillo said on the podcast. “The biggest technological cycle that we’ve ever seen in the history of the world.”

Don't Miss:

The AI Marketing Platform Backed by Insiders from Google, Meta, and Amazon — Invest at $0.86/Share

7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

AI’s Geopolitical ‘Backstop’ Makes It Too Big to Fail

What makes this cycle different from past tech bubbles, according to Camillo, is the geopolitical dimension. The race for AI supremacy with China effectively requires the U.S. government to “backstop” American AI ambitions due to national security risks. This competition adds confidence that the infrastructure is “too big to fail,” Camillo said on the podcast.

The economic implications are staggering. Camillo told the podcast hosts that AI advancement will make “all of industry meaningfully more productive, meaningfully more efficient” over the next 20 to 40 years, generally making companies more profitable and helping humanity climb out of a cycle of scarcity.

Examples like OpenAI’s Sora video generation tool demonstrate how quickly AI is evolving, Camillo said, suggesting entire industries like Hollywood and movie production companies could be fundamentally restructured or eliminated.

Why Market Corrections Are Actually Opportunities

Camillo dismissed concerns from investors like Michael Burry about AI infrastructure companies being overleveraged or computer chips having short useful lifespans during the podcast. He said that even if these short-term concerns prove accurate, they “don’t matter” because they don’t change the larger long-term story.

Trending: Bill Gates Invests Billions in Green Tech — This Tree-Free Material Could Be the Next Big Breakthrough

His investment philosophy centers on focusing on the much larger, long-term AI story rather than “little mini cycles” or short-term bumps. Market corrections or drops are opportunities unless they disrupt the core AI thesis, Camillo said. If the reason for a drop is based on “sentiment and fear,” it’s exciting rather than concerning.

“Logic will always win” over short-term market emotions, which typically last only days, weeks, or maybe months, he told the podcast hosts.

The Companies Positioned to Win Big

Camillo identified several specific companies he believes are positioned to capitalize on the AI revolution:

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stands out as one of the biggest long-term winners due to its massive infrastructure investment over two decades, Camillo said. The thesis relies on the company’s ability to “tweak the efficiencies” in its consumer-side, low-margin business through automation and robotics.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is Camillo’s largest holding. His conviction stems from the approximately $100 trillion wealth transfer expected over the next 30 to 35 years to the younger generation, much of which will flow to Robinhood, he said on the podcast. CEO Vlad Tenev manages the company “like a startup” and takes big risks, Camillo said.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is a high-conviction, shorter-term trade focused on data center energy needs. The company is “perfectly suited” for Nvidia’s new energy-efficient 800-volt DC platform, positioning it to be a primary power supplier for data centers globally over the next five to eight years, according to Camillo.

See Also: Missed Tesla? EnergyX Is Tackling the Next $200 Billion Opportunity — Lithium

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) remains a strong conviction holding, though Camillo said he has reduced the aggressive weekly leveraged options positions he previously held.

OpenAI will eventually go public and will likely be the “biggest IPO of all,” potentially trading closer to $2 trillion than $1 trillion on IPO day, Camillo said on the podcast.

The Sweet Spot of Wealth

Camillo also shared on the podcast a counterintuitive perspective on extreme wealth. There is a “sweet spot for wealth,” he said, suggesting that getting from non-financial independence to financial independence is the “biggest high in the world,” but going “above it” leads to a life that is often “worse” and more miserable due to increased logistical problems and depression.

To manage excess wealth, Camillo said on the podcast that he started a tax-free foundation instead of a trust, providing a new mission while relieving stress and allowing his children to serve as administrators.

His approach to investing involves “bucketing” money into categories: the “safe bucket,” the “growth bucket,” and the “get-rich quick bucket,” which is essential for taking aggressive risks. Every dollar saved, especially when young, should be viewed as “a hundred times more valuable” because aggressive investing can yield a 100-times return over a lifetime, he said on the podcast.

Read Next: Buffett's Secret to Wealth? Private Real Estate—Get Institutional Access Yourself

Image: Shutterstock